The Tab

Director reveals the unsettling real-life stories that inspired Netflix’s thriller Unchosen

I can’t believe this actually happens

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Netflix’s latest psychological drama Unchosen might be fictional, but the reality behind it is far more unsettling than you’d expect.

The six-part series follows Rosie, a young woman raised inside a secretive religious group known as the Fellowship of the Divine. Life inside the sect is tightly controlled: Technology is forbidden, men and women are kept apart during daily routines, and any exposure to the outside world is heavily restricted

Netflix

Everything begins to unravel when Rosie encounters someone from beyond the group, forcing her to question whether this isolated life is really what she wants.

Although the cult itself is entirely made up, the inspiration behind Unchosen is rooted in very real experiences. Creator Gearey worked closely with former cult members while developing the show, seeking out their stories through online communities and social platforms.

“It was important to reassure them as much as we could that, firstly, nobody watching the show would ever recognize them, and, secondly, that whatever they had to say about the emotional experience of being involved, we would try to respect and reflect as truthfully as possible within the show,” Gearey explained to Netflix’s Tudum.

One recurring theme that shaped the storyline was the struggle many individuals faced around identity, particularly sexuality. According to Gearey, this came up repeatedly in conversations with people who had left such groups.

Netflix

“Several people we met had struggled with their sexuality within these groups,” says Gearey. “That was a story that kept coming up again and again, if you’re not straight, there’s no place for you.”

The show doesn’t shy away from depicting the darker side of cult life either. One particularly distressing moment, where a member is punished with excessive alcohol for secretly owning a phone, reflects the kinds of coercive control described in real testimonies.

Actor Asa Butterfield, who plays Adam, also drew on real-world material to build his character. He referenced a 2020 BBC documentary about a strict Christian movement, focusing on one individual whose rigid, almost mechanical behaviour stood out.

Netflix

“Even walking up the steps, he would take it one at a time, almost as though he was scared of falling,” Butterfield said. “I thought that was quite interesting and applied that to Adam, who is someone who has this secret, this thorn of untruth, that he’s holding inside himself.”

While cult-focused stories are often associated with the US, Unchosen deliberately centres a UK setting, and for good reason. Research conducted during development revealed there are thousands of such groups operating across Britain, according to The Independent.

So while Unchosen may not tell a true story, it’s built from fragments of very real ones, and that’s what makes it so unsettling.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix True crime TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Netflix has wild true crime coming about woman who went undercover to expose her murderer partner

Grim new details revealed as Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death is finally confirmed

Warren Jeffs is still behind bars, but his son’s account reveals what prison didn’t stop

Latest

Director reveals the unsettling real-life stories that inspired Netflix’s thriller Unchosen

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe this actually happens

How much the I’m A Celeb cast got paid for All Stars has been revealed and it’s eye-watering

Hayley Soen

No wonder they said yes

All the MAFS Australia 2026 cast who spent mega bucks on cosmetic work before the show

Hayley Soen

We’re talking tens of thousands

mafs australia 2026 dinner parties

The MAFS Australia 2026 cast are whinging about how tough it was to film dinner parties

Claudia Cox

Joel called the dinners ‘worse than f**king dog food’

Black Sheep Coffee opening in place of Lancaster Burger King

Isabella Laithwaite

The former Burger King located on Cheapside of the city centre is now in the process of becoming a new coffee chain

Exclusive: Hidden RAAC concrete found in Manchester Metropolitan library prior to demolition

Jessica Berry

Manchester Metropolitan previously told the press there was no RAAC on campus

mafs australia 2026 villains ranking

Please enjoy this definitive ranking of MAFS Australia 2026’s many, many villains

Claudia Cox

There are just so many awful people to pick from

No savings and £26 in the bank: The weekly spending of a 25-year-old sales worker on £30k

Francesca Eke

Ilka said she’s ‘kind of erratic and careless with money’

Scott scathingly calls out Gia’s true intentions on MAFS Australia and he didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Ouch!

The alarming ‘real reason’ D4vd investigation took so long has finally been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It took six months for him to be arrested

‘My life will be ruined’: Coventry student faces deportation for day-late tuition payment

Samah Tabba

Although Navodya transferred her tuition fees before the deadline, a processing delay derailed everything

What will happen to the Nottingham college that closed over student loan abuse accusations?

Olivia Kemp

Billboards outside the building drop clue about its future

People can’t work out the answer to this stupid London Bridge riddle but it’s so simple

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be kicking yourself

protesters from several london unis russell group unis student protesters

Russell Group unis accused of paying an intelligence firm to ‘spy’ on student protesters

Claudia Cox

Bristol Uni reportedly spent £8,700 on alerts about protests

Netflix has wild true crime coming about woman who went undercover to expose her murderer partner

Hayley Soen

Should I Marry A Murderer? is out next week

People can’t believe what goes down at Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

It’s going to be absolute chaos

Former University of Manchester student quit £130k banking job to launch £2m shoe business

Alisa Pasha

Katie Owen said she now earns about half her previous salary

We’re so back: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced some major changes and players are hyped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Xbox is coming for the competition

Here are eight things you need to do before graduating from King’s College London

Kari Yip

Are you even studying at King’s if you’ve never been to the Great Hall?

A trauma therapist talks about Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

I’m a trauma therapist, this is everything I’d say to MAFS Australia’s Gia in a session

Hayley Soen

This is way better advice than the experts have given