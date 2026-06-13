Lancaster church to undergo repair works

A historic church in Lancaster to undergo repairment after 11 years of vacancy

5 hours ago

St John the Evangelist Church on North Road in Lancaster is due urgent external repairs, window repairs and internal plaster works.

An earlier phase of repairs was completed in 2025 after being unoccupied since 2015.

A dedicated team of volunteers has been established and completion of this project would allow increased safe access internally.

A listed building application for a package of repair work has been submitted by the Churches Conservation Trust. The proposed work consists of repairs to masonry, windows, timber and plaster to include installation of dismantling and reconstruction of upper spire, and introduction of localised internal rainwater management to the bell tower.

The design and access statement said: “St John the Evangelist Church is a Grade II listed redundant Anglican Church in Lancaster city centre Conservation area.

“It was built as a chapel-of-ease for Lancaster Priory in the 1754-5 with a tower added in 1784, and retains much original fabric including box pews, galleries and organ casting.

“St John’s was vested to the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) in 1983 but has been vacant and unoccupied since 2015 with only occasional volunteer-led opening.

“St John’s is on the Historic England Heritage At Risk Register (category D) due to its poor and deteriorating state of repair.

Whilst an earlier phase of work has been completed to complete upper level masonry repairs and re-roofing, further urgent repairs were unable to be funded at that stage.

“A further funding bid has been identified to support a secondary phase of repair work. The project’s overarching aim is to carry out a series of urgent repairs and fabric upgrades in order to prevent further deterioration of the historic asset and keep the building structurally sound and water tight.”

As stated in planning documents for the church, the communal value of St John’s has been fairly dormant since formal redundancy in November 1983, despite occasional use for concerts and similar events.

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the application.

View the listed building application number 26/00421/LB here.

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