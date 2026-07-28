Why Lorenzo could be the most successful Love Island guy of all time, according to an expert

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For weeks, people have been predicting that Lorenzo is going to be not only the most successful person from Love Island 2026, but also the most successful guy of all time, and an expert has explained why.

The fashion business owner from Hertfordshire was crowned the winner last night alongside Julia, but even if he didn’t win, he was still in for a thriving career after the show. Usually, Love Island guys never get as many brand deals as the girls, and there’s never been a guy that’s got to Molly-Mae’s level of fame.

Speaking to TopRatedBingoSites.co.uk to mark the launch of their Love Island Final Bingo Card, celebrity PR specialist Kayley Cornelius predicted that Lorenzo could be the first thanks to his uniqueness, and she thinks he’s going to make it big in the fashion space.

“Love Island has become a machine for creating stars, but Lorenzo could be set to flip the script this year. Traditionally, it’s been the female Islanders who have emerged as the biggest stars and earners from the show, but Lorenzo looks on track to become the person brands are fighting to work with straight out of the villa,” she said.

“What makes Lorenzo particularly interesting is that he has brought something genuinely unique to the table. Love Island stars have become notoriously known for fitting a similar mould in recent years, so when someone comes along who offers a different personality and something fresh, audiences naturally take notice.”

Cornelius continued: “We saw this last year with Yasmin Pettet, who went on to become one of the biggest stars from her series because she was able to offer something distinctive beyond the villa. Having that clear identity is what helps contestants stand out in an increasingly crowded reality TV space, and Lorenzo has already shown he has that same potential.”

According to her, he has the “confidence, presence and style” that could get him really far in the fashion world, doing editorial magazine shoots, walking catwalks and working with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Wow!

“It goes without saying that the price tag to work with Lorenzo once he leaves the villa won’t come cheap. Given his cultural relevance right now, combined with his online presence and ability to get people talking, he could be set to command five-figure sums for per shoots and brand deals, with that earning potential only growing if he continues building his personal brand after the show, he could easily be on track to make a million within his first year.”

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Featured image credit: ITV