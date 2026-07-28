The Tab

Julia and Lorenzo share what they’ll spend the Love Island prize money on and it’s so on brand

I simply love them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Julia and Lorenzo have officially won Love Island 2026, which means they’re taking home a whopping £50k prize fund. Of course, they have to split the money between them, but it’s still not half bad for a few weeks in the sun.

The pair have now done their first interview since being crowned winners, and called it “very surreal” to have won. “It’s very surreal, I did not think this would happen eight weeks ago walking in there. What an honour; very privileged, very humbled,” Lorenzo said.

Julia added: “We feel very grateful and it’s crazy, coming from Casa I had no idea I would make it through Casa and then win. What has happened?! We loved it and enjoyed every second, and always lived in the moment.”

But, let’s be real. We all want to know what they’re going to spend the £50k on. Of course, they’ve shared all, and I have to say, their answers were so on brand it hurts.

Julia and Lorenzo on Love Island 2026

via ITV

When asked his intentions for the prize fund, Lorenzo said: “I want to get myself a nice token from this experience, maybe a watch or something to commemorate it. I’ve realised I’m quite a sentimental person. Last night I kept the cork from the champagne that they gave us after the show. Just little things to celebrate what a journey it has been.”

As for Julia? Oh she’s an icon. She said: “Heels! I’m getting myself a nice pair of heels.” Lorenzo added: “And maybe a good holiday.”

What a pair of winners. Asked more about what’s next for them, Lorenzo said: “We just have to take everyday as it comes, it’s got us this far. Live life to the max. Being cooped up in the Dolls house, it’s time for Barbie to go to the real world, and so that’s what’s going to happen.” Julia added: “It’s going to be fun and exciting.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Why Lorenzo could be the most successful Love Island guy of all time, according to an expert

Ellie and Finley reveal they’ve made big step to make their relationship work after Love Island

‘Painful’: Expert brutally lists ‘numerous’ reasons Mica and Samraj will split after Love Island

Latest
honorary graduates 2026 uni celebrity

Hats off: All the 2026 celebrity grads with honorary degrees from UK unis

May Thomson

From TV stars to ex-prime ministers, here are six of the most famous honorary grads

Jasmine during the Love Island 2026 final

I was at the Love Island 2026 final, here’s the sneaky thing Jasmine was doing during ad breaks

Hayley Soen

Oh this is telling

This man was at the Love Island final, and he’s got piping hot tea about the beef that went down

Kieran Galpin

Jasmine vs Julia is now settled once and for all

Julia and Lorenzo share what they’ll spend the Love Island prize money on and it’s so on brand

Hayley Soen

I simply love them

Why Lorenzo could be the most successful Love Island guy of all time, according to an expert

Ellissa Bain

He’s on track to make a million in his first year

i kissed a girl dannii minogue

‘She’s expensive’: Why viewers think Amy Spalding should’ve replaced Dannii on I Kissed a Girl

May Thomson

Dannii hosted the BBC show before it was axed in March

I’m calling HR! Father and son OnlyFans duo are back with toe-curling ‘office’ scene videos

Hayley Soen

My eyes hurt

‘I’m running out of juice’: Inside the four-way relationship of these gay OnlyFans twunks

Kieran Galpin

They’re charging a staggering $25 a month on OF

Yung Filly admits to biting a woman ‘numerous times’ as he testifies in r*pe trial

Mischa Denney-Richards

He said: ‘In England, we would call it a love bite’

Aidan and Priya return to socials first with cringe loved-up posts after Love Island

Ellissa Bain

He called them ‘Praidan’

Ellie and Finley reveal they’ve made big step to make their relationship work after Love Island

Hayley Soen

Apparently they’re now in love!

How Daeron Targaryen dies House of the Dragon books

Daeron Targaryen survived the assassins, but here’s how he dies in House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

I was scared for him

Four salty digs you missed in the Love Island 2026 final that prove the drama rages on

Ellissa Bain

There’s serious beef

‘Painful’: Expert brutally lists ‘numerous’ reasons Mica and Samraj will split after Love Island

Hayley Soen

Their breakup will come ‘quite soon’

Over 144,000 stolen university usernames have been discovered on the dark web

Ellamaria Viscomi

Earlier this year, students at the University of Nottingham had their data compromised in a cyber attack

OnlyFans lad goes viral impersonating Timothée Chalamet in gay p*rn, and the vids are too much

Kieran Galpin

Call Me By Your Username

People spotted Love Island 2026 final moment you missed

This shady Love Island 2026 final moment you missed ‘proves’ these two Islanders are still beefing

Suchismita Ghosh

That was so awkward

Ariana Grande is suing ‘malicious’ people who posted her content on the dark web

Hayley Soen

She’s demanding a trial by jury

Police force Italian students to apologise after viral video harassing woman on Thailand train

Ellissa Bain

They were also given tiny fines

Woman explains real reason she was ‘stiff’ during Usher lap dance, and she’s made it even worse

Kieran Galpin

Ofc, she’s now considering an OnlyFans