Julia and Lorenzo share what they’ll spend the Love Island prize money on and it’s so on brand

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Julia and Lorenzo have officially won Love Island 2026, which means they’re taking home a whopping £50k prize fund. Of course, they have to split the money between them, but it’s still not half bad for a few weeks in the sun.

The pair have now done their first interview since being crowned winners, and called it “very surreal” to have won. “It’s very surreal, I did not think this would happen eight weeks ago walking in there. What an honour; very privileged, very humbled,” Lorenzo said.

Julia added: “We feel very grateful and it’s crazy, coming from Casa I had no idea I would make it through Casa and then win. What has happened?! We loved it and enjoyed every second, and always lived in the moment.”

But, let’s be real. We all want to know what they’re going to spend the £50k on. Of course, they’ve shared all, and I have to say, their answers were so on brand it hurts.

When asked his intentions for the prize fund, Lorenzo said: “I want to get myself a nice token from this experience, maybe a watch or something to commemorate it. I’ve realised I’m quite a sentimental person. Last night I kept the cork from the champagne that they gave us after the show. Just little things to celebrate what a journey it has been.”

As for Julia? Oh she’s an icon. She said: “Heels! I’m getting myself a nice pair of heels.” Lorenzo added: “And maybe a good holiday.”

What a pair of winners. Asked more about what’s next for them, Lorenzo said: “We just have to take everyday as it comes, it’s got us this far. Live life to the max. Being cooped up in the Dolls house, it’s time for Barbie to go to the real world, and so that’s what’s going to happen.” Julia added: “It’s going to be fun and exciting.”

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