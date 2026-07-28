Ariana Grande is suing ‘malicious’ people who posted her content on the dark web

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Ariana Grande is currently suing hackers who posted her content onto the dark web. This week she filed a complaint against two unidentified people, demanding a trial by jury.

The lawsuit has alleged the hackers stole unreleased songs, photos, and videos from her collaborators after gaining access to their computers. It claims they then sold the content on the dark web, and in 2023 alone, leaked 45 unreleased songs. Ariana believes artists “deserve the right to control their art” and hopes the lawsuit will be a deterrent to hackers in the future.

The documents have been obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, and claim content and music was stolen from “various personal digital accounts of photographers and producers who have worked closely” with Ariana. The singer went on to claim this caused “unlawful and egregious theft, dissemination, and exploitation of unreleased content.”

She said hackers sold “personal data and content on the dark web for significant sums of money.” This content was “not intended for public consumption.” The act was described as a “malicious invasion” of privacy, that caused “irreparable harm” to her career.

The complaint has claimed: “In 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to Ms. Grande were hacked, stolen, and leaked by Defendants. Since her music debut in 2011, hundreds of similar leaks have taken place.” It also noted that Ariana is currently initiating legal action to uncover the identities of the alleged hackers.

A source close to Ariana told PEOPLE: “The lawsuit is intended to serve as a deterrent against future acts of this nature – not only targeting Ariana, but also the many artists who have faced similar invasions of their privacy and theft of their creative work. Artists deserve the right to control how and when their art is shared with the world. The unlawful theft and distribution of creative work undermines that right and should not be tolerated.”