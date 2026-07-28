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Woman explains real reason she was ‘stiff’ during Usher lap dance, and she’s made it even worse

Ofc, she’s now considering an OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Gabrielle Cheyenne, the woman who was not vibing with Usher’s lap dance, has continued to make the situation worse after going viral.

At Usher and Chris Brown’s Nashville concert over the weekend, Gabrielle and her mum were plucked from their seats to move to the VIP area. Gabrielle was then chosen as the girl for the obligatory lap dance in front of thousands, but she was really not into it. Stiff and emotionless, Twitter said.

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“I don’t think she wanna be on stage,” Usher joked before literally kicking her off of it.

Gabrielle soon explained herself in a series of fiery Facebook posts, telling critics “f*ck y’all” as her mother chimed in.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you b*tches will never be????” she wrote. “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

Still, it was not immediately clear why she wasn’t into it; after all, why would you go on stage if you didn’t want the lap dance? It happens at literally every show…

Here’s the reason Gabrielle Cheyenne didn’t want Usher’s lap dance

First off, it’s worth mentioning that no one is obligated to get a lap dance from anyone. But, given the voluntary nature of the moment, people were really confused. Was she just using it as a viral moment? Or was there something deeper going down?

It turned out to be the latter, but I think she may have made it worse.

“Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown, it’s nothing against Usher,” she told TMZ yesterday. “So, of course, it would have been a different reaction with Chris Brown. It wouldn’t have been the stiffness or whatever the internet is portraying.”

Gabrielle said it was never her intention to “rile all” of the internet up, because she had listened to Usher’s music “since I was a little girl.”

“I know his music, but I can prefer one artist over the other,” she added.

People over on Twitter are still not taking her at her word, with many arguing that people always know which of the two rappers they’re going up for.

Gabrielle has really been making the most of her 15 minutes, and she’s continued to talk about the moment on Facebook and Twitter.

“So who going to support if I do OnlyFans,” she said in one tweet.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Music Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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