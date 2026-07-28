Aidan and Priya return to socials first with cringe loved-up posts after Love Island

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The Love Island final finished very late last night and Aidan and Priya have already returned to social media after getting their phones back, sharing some lovey-dovey posts at the first opportunity.

They hadn’t even got on the plane yet and the couple, who just revealed they’re apparently back romantically on after a rocky end to their time in the villa, were already posting on TikTok and Instagram.

Aidan was the first of the final five couples to post online, sharing a cringe video of him and Priya being all loved-up in Majorca airport, captioned with their ship name: “Praidan.” Yuck!

“Guys, Praidan,” Aidan said as Priya added: “We’re finally coming come.” He then blatantly asked her, “Do you love me yet Priya?” and she replied “No, I don’t love you yet” as he pulled her in for a kiss.

In the comments, some people are saying they have better chemistry than the finalists, and there are predictions they’ll last longer than Jasmine and Kavan or Lorenzo and Julia. I’m not so sure.

Shortly after, Priya then shared a selfie of them on her Instagram story where they’re both sitting on the plane and pouting, with their heads touching.

“S13 over and out. Overwhelmed with all the love and support it means so much, thank you all. See you soon London,” she wrote in text on the screen.

The pair hinted that they were back on during Aftersun on Sunday night as Priya admitted there were still feelings there. Then, they confirmed it in the live final.

Maya came over and asked them how things were going, and Aidan said as they both giggled: “We had a great night. Yesterday we bonded on Aftersun. We maybe had a little kiss.” I think we know exactly what went down.

Priya added: “Since we’ve left, me and Aidan have had a great time, to be honest with you. It’s just been the two of us and kind of exploring things, but it’s still on my terms. He’s putting the graft in.” It just feels forced!

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Featured image credit: ITV