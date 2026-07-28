‘I’m running out of juice’: Inside the four-way relationship of these gay OnlyFans twunks

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Relationships come in all shapes and forms, but for the men of Just4bbs, Dan, Tekky, Joel, and Peter, it’s a more-the-merrier sort of situation.

Polyamory is the practice of having more than one romantic or sexual partner at the same time, but there are countless variations across the world. For instance, a triad, or throuple, is when three people are all romantically involved with one another, but a “V” is when two people are dating the same person, but not each other. From Garden Party Polyamory to an “N” structure, the variations are many and often very confusing.

For these four, it’s actually a lot simpler. Peter and Tekky started out in a relationship before being joined by the already established couple of Joel and Dan. Now, the couples date each other as well.

Following so far? Great, buckle in.

The quad relationship are currently long-distance

There’s a new YouTube documentary about the couples, and in it, they detail how they first came together. Peter and Tekky had been dating for three years when they met Dan and Joel in Thailand. There was an instant connection, and it grew from there.

Though all four are very much in love with one another, they still live in their primary relationships. Tekky and Peter live mostly in Vietnam, with them flying out to Singapore once a month to see Dan and Joel.

Just4bbs make OnlyFans content together

Though I’d proboably describe their OnlyFans as more of a side quest, Just4bbs do have a spicy page.

Their bio reads: “Pics and vids that we can’t post on other socials… the more intimate side of our relationship together. 4 boys, just hanging out. We hope to be able to share more with you. Your subscription goes to helping us be able to spend more time together (currently split between two cities).”

Priced at a whopping $25 a month, which is practically criminal in the OF space, the boys currently have 119 photos, three videos, and 40 text posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 4 BBs (@just4bbs)

What do they do for work?

Beyond OnlyFans, it seems that Just4bbs primarily work in content creation. They’ve got 40k followers on Twitter, 26k subscribers on YouTube, and 144k followers on Instagram.

Outside of their YouTube doc, with episode one streaming right now, they posted relationship videos on: The five-second rule challenge, who is most likely to do something, and responding to hate comments.

It’s actually not as dirty as you might think

Saying four people are in a relationship is bound to spark one concept in your mind: The logistics of s*x, especially given their long-distance status.

In one video on Facebook, Joel and Tekky joked about being more physically intimate with each other. They said that Dan and Joel are more cerebral in their affection.

“What problems are we causing for you?” Peter and Tekky asked, with the other couple responding, “Too much s*x. I’m tired, mentally and physically.”

Though s*x is fun and healthy, the four-way relationship is actually shockingly wholesome. They just seem to genuinely love spending time together.

“We were four different wounds learning that love could still be gentle,” they said in their new documentary. “The world kept waiting for us to fall apart, but we kept learning how to hold on better.”

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Featured image credit: Just4bbs/Instagram