Daeron Targaryen survived the assassins, but here’s how he dies in House of the Dragon books

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After surviving his first assassination attempt in House of the Dragon season three, loads of people are now wondering whether Daeron Targaryen actually makes it out of the Dance of the Dragons alive.

Sadly, he doesn’t. Just like almost everyone involved in the Targaryen civil war, Daeron’s story ends in tragedy. But unlike plenty of other major characters, Fire & Blood never gives one clear answer about exactly how he dies.

So, if House of the Dragon follows George R.R. Martin’s book, here’s what happens to Daeron Targaryen.

How does Daeron Targaryen die?

Daeron survives much longer than many of the Greens and becomes one of their most important commanders after Ormund Hightower is killed during the First Battle of Tumbleton.

With Ormund gone, Daeron becomes the senior Green leader left with the army at Tumbleton. He’s still incredibly young, but by this point he’s earned the nickname “Daeron the Daring” thanks to his bravery in battle.

But things quickly begin to fall apart. The Greens’ army becomes divided after Hugh Hammer and Ulf White betray Rhaenyra and switch sides. Tensions grow inside the camp, discipline collapses and many of the commanders begin fighting among themselves.

Eventually, Rhaenyra’s remaining supporters launch a surprise attack during what becomes known as the Second Battle of Tumbleton. That’s where Daeron meets his end.

There are three different versions of how he dies

Unlike characters such as Criston Cole or Rhaenyra Targaryen, Fire & Blood never confirms exactly what kills Daeron. Instead, George R.R. Martin deliberately gives several different versions of events.

One account says Daeron was asleep in his tent when enemy soldiers attacked the camp. The tent collapsed during the fighting, and he was crushed beneath it before it caught fire.

Another version claims he managed to escape the tent but was recognised by Black soldiers, who cut him down with swords as he tried to flee.

A third story says he was accidentally killed by one of his own men during the chaos of the battle.

Basically, nobody truly knows what happened. Because the battle was so chaotic, every witness seems to tell a different story.

His body is never properly identified

After the battle, badly burned bodies are recovered from the ruins of the camp, and one of them is believed to be Daeron’s. However, no one can say for certain. In The World of Ice & Fire, George R.R. Martin even points out that Daeron’s body was never conclusively found, leaving a tiny bit of uncertainty around his fate.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he survived, though. Almost every account agrees that Daeron died during the Second Battle of Tumbleton. It’s simply how he died that’s disputed.

Could House of the Dragon change his ending?

Actually, it could. The HBO series has already made quite a few changes to Daeron’s storyline. Ormund is already trying to put him on the throne, his relationship with Gwayne has been expanded, and the show has made him far more sympathetic than he appears in Fire & Blood.

Because the book leaves his death deliberately ambiguous, the writers have quite a lot of freedom. They could pick one of the book’s versions, combine several of them, or even create an entirely new ending that still fits with the overall outcome of the Dance.

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