The Tab
How major character House of the Dragon dies

It’s getting closer, so here’s how brutally every major character in House of the Dragon dies

I’m not ready for them

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you thought House of the Dragon has been brutal so far, well, we’ve seen nothing yet because this is how every major character is going to die, as per the book.

George R.R. Martin really wasn’t in the mood to give anyone a peaceful ending, because basically every major character has an absolutely awful fate waiting for them. Some are genuinely heartbreaking, some are surprisingly satisfying, and others are just so unbelievably grim that I’m already dreading seeing them on screen.

Now, the show has already changed loads from Fire & Blood, so there’s every chance some of these deaths happen differently. But if it sticks fairly close to the books, here’s what’s expected.

Corlys Velaryon

via HBO

Corlys probably has one of the kinder endings in the entire story. After surviving the Dance of the Dragons, he continues serving on King Aegon III’s council before eventually collapsing on the steps of the Red Keep. He dies of old age and is buried at sea aboard the Sea Snake, which actually feels like a pretty fitting ending for him.

Larys Strong

via HBO

Larys somehow manages to survive almost all of the chaos. Eventually he’s accused of helping poison Aegon II. Rather than joining the Night’s Watch, he chooses execution instead. He’s then beheaded with the Stark greatsword, Ice. It feels quite fitting that someone who spent so long manipulating everyone else finally runs out of moves.

Ser Criston Cole

via HBO

I’m not saying Criston had it coming… actually, no, I kind of am. Criston dies during what’s known as the Butcher’s Ball after marching his army straight into an ambush. Realising there’s no way out, he offers to fight the enemy commanders himself instead of letting more soldiers die.

They basically tell him no. Instead, he’s shot with arrows before he even gets the chance to draw his sword. Afterwards, his head is cut off and carried on a spear as a warning to the Greens. Not exactly the heroic ending he probably imagined.

Helaena Targaryen

via HBO

I’m already not emotionally prepared for this one. Helaena’s death is one of the saddest in the whole story. In the books, she throws herself from a window in Maegor’s Holdfast and dies after landing on the spikes below.

There are a few different rumours about why she did it, but George R.R. Martin later confirmed it was because she couldn’t cope with the grief after losing her son Maelor. The show has already changed that storyline, though, so it will almost certainly give her a different reason if it follows the same ending.

Aegon II Targaryen

via HBO

You’d think surviving almost the entire war would mean Aegon gets a happier ending. Not quite.  After taking back the Iron Throne, he refuses to forgive the lords who supported Rhaenyra. Then, not long afterwards, he drinks poisoned wine and dies before he can even leave in his litter. The best part is that nobody ever officially works out who poisoned him.

Aemond Targaryen

via HBO

We’ve all been waiting for Daemon and Aemond to finally face each other, and the books don’t disappoint. The two fight high above the Gods Eye on dragonback. Then Daemon does something completely insane and jumps from Caraxes onto Vhagar before driving Dark Sister straight through Aemond’s remaining eye. Both dragons fall into the lake below, taking Aemond with them.

Daemon Targaryen

via HBO

So, Daemon wins the fight, but he doesn’t exactly walk away from it. After the dragons crash into the Gods Eye, Caraxes somehow manages to crawl onto land before dying from its injuries. Daemon’s body is never found, which has kept readers talking for years. Officially, though, he’s considered dead after the battle.

Alicent Hightower

via HBO

Compared to everyone else, Alicent actually gets off fairly lightly. She survives the war but spends her final years imprisoned inside the Red Keep after Aegon II dies. After losing almost everyone she loves, she eventually dies during an outbreak of Winter Fever.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

via HBO

This is probably one of the most horrifying deaths George R.R. Martin has ever written. After losing King’s Landing, Rhaenyra returns to Dragonstone thinking she’ll be safe. Instead, she’s betrayed and handed over to Aegon II. He then orders Sunfyre to kill her, forcing her young son Aegon to watch as she’s burned and eaten alive by the dragon.

Yeah… this one is going to be a difficult watch.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Game of Thrones House of Dragon TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Why Corlys attacked Rhaenyra House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon actor reveals real reason Corlys dared to attack Queen Rhaenyra like that

Rhaena replaced House of the Dragon book character

House of the Dragon creator reveals the real reason Rhaena replaced this huge book character

House of the Dragon Aemond mistake

House of the Dragon just proved Aemond made one huge mistake, and it could cost him everything

Latest
How major character House of the Dragon dies

It’s getting closer, so here’s how brutally every major character in House of the Dragon dies

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m not ready for them

The Targaryen family tree: How exactly is House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra related to Daenerys?

Kieran Galpin

And yes, they’re all married to their blood relations

Historic Durham Miners’ Hall awarded Grade II listed status

Charlotte Morgan

This designation reflects Redhills’ continuing relevance as a living venue, not merely a historic building

University of Liverpool honours Ringo Starr on his 86th birthday

Mary Rossiter

The Beatles legend has received an honorary doctorate of music

I’ve only just realised that World Cup player Elliot Anderson is the brother of a Love Island lad

Kieran Galpin

Small world

How to survive an England superfan this summer

Hannah Auckland

Time to fake a rogue connection to Harry Kane or learn how to ghost the pub entirely.

We asked Liverpool students what they’re doing this summer instead of an internship

Maia Traverse

Spoiler alert: they’re going travelling. Again.

The ultimate guide to Bristol’s hotspots if you’re sticking around for summer

Maddison Lee

Your guide to events, trips and Bristol-based activities to spice up the summer you’re definitely procrastinating

Revealed: The eight Russell Group unis hit by cyber attacks since 2020 – Nottingham the most recent

Maia Traverse

Passport numbers and financial information were among details exposed in Nottingham’s 2026 attack – whilst Warwick kept data breach secret from its own students

Meta faces backlash after letting users generate AI images using pictures from public profiles

Angelique Ritter

People are able to turn the feature off

charlie kirk suspect roommate

Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect allegedly broke down in tears after shooting, roommate tells court

Alisa Pasha

The suspected killer allegedly admitted the killing in a note and text messages before later turning himself in to police

Durham University reviewing policies on single-sex spaces

Seamus Barker

The university is reviewing its policies to be in line with new EHRC guidelines

Friend truth Connor Murphy online death

Connor Murphy’s close friend reveals real truth behind the looksmaxxing persona after his death

Suchismita Ghosh

They had been friends for almost three years

All the insights we’ve had into Elizabeth Siders, from statements and prison visits

Hayley Soen

She’s been getting care packages into jail

why tablets empty spaces

I thought empty spaces in those tablet packets were pointless, but I was completely wrong

Suchismita Ghosh

There are four very good reasons

The full ‘deplorable’ picture: Every detail we’ve learned about Siders family and their 16 kids

Kieran Galpin

Updates are coming in after the kids were rescued

Why Moana curly hair changed live-action

Director explains why live-action Moana ditched curls for waves when the actress already had them

Suchismita Ghosh

It faced huge backlash months before its release

Dumped Islander reveals who is most annoying to live with in the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

‘Yawn, he’s something else’

Ryanair plane

Ryanair passenger ‘sucked out of plane’ in terrifying ordeal after cabin window smashes

Hayley Soen

The passenger was pulled out all the way ‘up to his shoulders’

turn off Meta AI Muse Image feature Instagram

It’s actually a bit scary, so here’s how to turn off Meta AI’s Muse Image feature on Instagram

Suchismita Ghosh

Who asked for this?