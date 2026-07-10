Dumped Islander reveals who is most annoying to live with in the Love Island 2026 villa

30 minutes ago

We’re getting to the point now where the Islanders have lived together for weeks. So, if anyone was annoying in the Love Island 2026 villa, it would definitely have started to grate on you. A dumped Islander has now dished who in the villa was in fact the most annoying to live with.

Namibia honestly deserved more on the show. Lorenzo was clearly obsessed with her, admitting he has loads of photos of her on his villa phone, but we never really got much time to see this. However, maybe it’s for the best that she was dumped.

I say that in the nicest way possible, because since she left the villa she has been sharing LOADS of behind the scenes gossip. She dished all on who the most vain Islander is, and named who was smoking and vaping in the villa.

In the same podcast chat, on the Spill With Will podcast, she was asked who is the most annoying to live with. She didn’t hold back, and went straight to naming names. The energy we love to see.

She giggled and then said: “Who was actually annoying? You know what, all of them. Washing up. Nobody would wash up. We all eat lunch, we have to keep it clean and tidy.”

Namibia then had a bit more of a think, and with some slight prompting from the host, landed on Aidan as the single most annoying cast member on Love Island 2026. “I’d say Aidan to be fair,” she said.

She then explained, jokingly, that he would often “chat sh*t” and questioned “who does he think he is” with some of the things Aidan would come out with. “I was like, yawn, he’s something else,” Namibia said. “He’s a nice boy but he’s chaos. Man is just talking to talk.”

Brutal, but probably very fair.

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