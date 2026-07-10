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The ultimate guide to avoiding any horror stories on Cardiff University graduation day

10 top tips for surviving your big day

Angharad Hughes | News
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Graduation day is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you will remember forever. But, of course it’s always the important days that end up going wrong – and we’ve all heard a few too many horror stories to be completely calm about it.

With the release of results for Cardiff University graduates and graduation week fast approaching, here are my top 10 tips to for making sure your big day doesn’t turn into a disaster. These practicalities may help you avoid the unpredictable flops and keep it as special as it should be.

1. Pack an emergency kit

Don’t forget any of these lifesaving essentials for the big day:

  • A power bank to keep your phone charged (it will be working extra hard for all the photos)
  • Plasters for blister-prone shoes
  • Hair clips to pin your hat
  • Safety pins to keep your hood in place
  • Deodorant (please!)

We can assure you that you will need at least one of these.

2. Learn how to doff

Crossing the stage can be the most daunting part of the day, but practising this gesture will make it second nature and help you avoid fumbling with your hat on stage.

3. Bring a portable fan or umbrella

via Unsplash

By now, you should be fully aware of the unpredictability of Cardiff’s weather. Although it has ruined enough walks to lectures and yolo nights out, it will not ruin your big day. Being prepared with an umbrella or a portable fan will ensure you are ready for all four seasons in one day.

4. Be prepared with comfortable footwear

Invest in a good pair of shoes and avoid anything with a slingback, as it will fall off mid-walk across the stage. If you are planning to wear heels, bring flip-flops or flats to change into.

5. Timekeeping is important

Arrive early, at least half an hour before check-in, to ensure you are at the front of the queue for robes and photos. By getting the graduation photos taken first thing, you avoid the day’s messiness.

Nobody wants to be on their nan’s mantelpiece sweating through their gown!

6. Book your celebratory meal in advance

There are plenty of deals available in Cardiff worth keeping in mind for the big day.

Cosy Club has a three-course set menu with a complimentary glass of fizz for £34.95.

Graduates can receive a free dessert and prosecco at The Botanist, and you can receive two courses for £37 or three for £42 with a free Chandon at Gaucho.

Over in Cardiff Bay, Miller and Carter are offering a complimentary glass of Bottega Gold.

7. Do not take your phone or bag into the ceremony

The chances are very slim that you will get your original seat back, but if you do bring your phone in, ensure it is on silent. No one wants a phone ringing during the ceremony.

8. Plan your route and parking in advance

Check your parking options ahead of time or plan your route through public transport instead.

The city is busy at the best of times, but especially during graduation week, Cardiff City Hall and the surrounding area can get quite hectic.

9. Sort your guest tickets and seating early

via Wikimedia Commons

If you are lucky enough to have your family come and support you, check how many tickets you have, as most ceremonies are limited to a set allocation of guest tickets. Once you have them, do not lose them.

10. Lastly, enjoy!

You have earned this after all your hard work. Take a moment on the day to soak it all in; it will be a day you will remember forever.

Grads, congrats from The Cardiff Tab team!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons and Unsplash

Angharad Hughes | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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