Cardiff grad and sports presenter thanks college for inspiring him to reconnect with language

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Lloyd Lewis, a sports presenter and commentator on S4C, recently highlighted the importance of the university modules he was able to study in Welsh through the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

Lloyd studied journalism, media and English literature at Cardiff University and elected to take several of his modules in Welsh language. According to Nation.Cymru, Lloyd said that if it weren’t for the modules being available, he would not be speaking the language today. He further stated that these modules were responsible for “all the opportunities” he has had, as well as the career he loves.

Siân Lloyd, a senior lecturer at the university’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture, was one of many who taught Lloyd. She said that although he required some initial encouragement, “his success today is clear evidence of the value of studying through the medium of Welsh”.

Lloyd has certainly undergone significant growth in his career, beginning in children’s television and then transitioning to the world of rugby, which he himself plays. He has had several incredible opportunities, such as presenting the U20S Six Nations.

Outside of sport, Lloyd is also a rapper and makes music with his friend Dom. They have now released several songs in the Welsh rock genre, which, according to Lloyd, have gone from “strength to strength.” He also acknowledged the importance of having “representation from [his and Dom’s] background” within the genre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lloyd Lewis (@lloydylew)

Undoubtedly, what lies at the centre of all Lloyd’s accomplishments is his gratitude towards the Coleg Cymraeg – the institution which “inspired” and “motivated” him to maintain a connection to the Welsh language.

It is fitting, therefore, that he will present this year’s Coleg Cymraeg Awards Night. The event recognises individuals, be it students, apprentices or educators, who have contributed to Welsh language education.

Dr Ioan Matthew, Chief Executive of the institution, said that they were “delighted” that Lloyd accepted the role. He described it as a “natural choice”, with Lloyd being “someone who has benefited greatly from Welsh-medium education”.

The awards evening will take place on June 17th 2026 at Cabaret in Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, celebrating both the selected individuals and the Coleg’s 15th anniversary.

Lloyd’s amazing achievements stand as a testament to the value of language learning. His story encourages those currently in education or employment to view language as a tool which can open many different doors.

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Featured image via Instagram @lloydlew