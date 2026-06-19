The Tab

Woman sentenced after OnlyFans model dies from illegal butt injection in hotel room

She passed away the following day

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A woman has been sentenced after giving an OnlyFans model an illegal silicone butt injection in her hotel room, which sadly caused her death.

Unlicensed cosmetologist Vivian Alexandra Gomez administered the cosmetic procedure to 34-year-old OnlyFans creator Christina Ashten Gourkani in April 2023, who was known online for looking like Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, 15th June, Gomez was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year, NBC Bay Area reports.

Credit: Christina Ashton Gourkani/Instagram

Gomez, 53, travelled from Florida to San Francisco to give Gourkani “several” silicone butt injections inside a Marriott hotel room in Burlingame, California. She quickly became unwell, and her fiancé called 911. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits the injection of liquid silicone for wrinkles or body tissue augmentation, and it is strictly illegal.

She was immediately taken to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, but sadly died the next day. Her cause of death was respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

The unlicensed aesthetics practitioner flew back to Florida and was arrested immediately at Fort Lauderdale Airport after a warrant was put out for her arrest in San Mateo County. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a license.

Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Gomez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a license after a 15-day trial in March and sentenced in June.

Plastic surgeon Dr Michael Obeng told PEOPLE: “Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body. And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream. And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Christina Ashton Gourkani/Instagram and Broward County Sheriff’s Office

More on: News OnlyFans US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Oliver Tree mum speaks out

Oliver Tree’s mum speaks out publicly for the first time since his death in the helicopter crash

‘Where did I go wrong?’: Emilie Kiser recalls chilling phone after her son fell in pool

Video shows bungee instructor pretending to throw body off bridge before fatal incident

Latest
Tube trains seats middle

I thought Tube trains were designed badly until I found out why the seats are at the sides

Suchismita Ghosh

I genuinely had no idea

Here’s who Halle from Love Island’s famous parents are, because they’re a huge deal

Ellissa Bain

She’s a big nepo baby

Woman sentenced after OnlyFans model dies from illegal butt injection in hotel room

Ellissa Bain

She passed away the following day

Tina from Love Island 2026

‘Flirty, fun’: Inside the party-filled shot girl life of new northern Love Island babe Tina

Hayley Soen

I need to be her bestie

Nottingham student who died by suicide raised concerns over staff member’s behaviour

Robert Greenwood

An inquest heard 20-year-old Rianna alleged a member of hospital staff behaved inappropriately towards her

Brother how Taylor Parker with children

Taylor Parker’s brother admits children were put ‘on the back burner’ when she was chasing Wade

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was all about her at one specific time’

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by graduate employment in QS rankings – Queen’s Belfast last

Olivia Duggan

Queen’s University Belfast scores just 20 for graduate employment outcomes – while Oxford, Cambridge and LSE all achieve a perfect 100, according to the QS 2027 rankings

George banned from TWO further shows after it was revealed he was in fact kicked off Love Island

Hayley Soen

Bosses definitely aren’t happy

Viral Turkey supporter Udi Neco’s real face, as he paints himself black at World Cup

Ellissa Bain

He’s catching everyone’s attention

Durham University top 100 in QS World Rankings 2027

May Thomson

Here’s where Durham placed…

Cate Blanchett to become a visiting professor at Oxford University

May Thomson

Cate called it ‘an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative Doers’

In full: The frantic 911 calls that were made on the day Taylor Parker killed Reagan Hancock

Hayley Soen

Family members left the courtroom when they were played

‘Her brain is broken’: Doctors shared Taylor Parker’s full mental diagnosis in court

Ellissa Bain

‘Something is very wrong with her brain’

Here’s what to wear if you’re seeing Harry Styles perform in London this summer

Isabella Zbucki

Harry Styles all the time. Others, occasionally

Newcastle University academic’s Virginia Woolf film gets national cinema release

Ali Choudhary

The Toon meets Virginia Woolf (what a combo)

Bonnie Blue behind the scenes of baby shower event

Bonnie Blue shows extensive prep and behind the scenes of her baby shower with 112 men

Hayley Soen

A whole team was involved

Oliver Tree mum speaks out

Oliver Tree’s mum speaks out publicly for the first time since his death in the helicopter crash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘We are so proud of you’

King’s College London student is youngest person honoured in King’s Birthday Honours 2026

Avery Cesaire

Michelle Agyemang received an MBE

A deep dive into Lorenzo from Love Island’s luxury men’s clothing brand selling £185 jeans

Ellissa Bain

There are only two items on sale right now

Bonnie Blue baby shower

Bonnie Blue has a defiant and hideous message for anyone hating on her golden baby shower event

Hayley Soen

She talks of loving to let strangers urinate on her