Woman sentenced after OnlyFans model dies from illegal butt injection in hotel room

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A woman has been sentenced after giving an OnlyFans model an illegal silicone butt injection in her hotel room, which sadly caused her death.

Unlicensed cosmetologist Vivian Alexandra Gomez administered the cosmetic procedure to 34-year-old OnlyFans creator Christina Ashten Gourkani in April 2023, who was known online for looking like Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, 15th June, Gomez was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year, NBC Bay Area reports.

Gomez, 53, travelled from Florida to San Francisco to give Gourkani “several” silicone butt injections inside a Marriott hotel room in Burlingame, California. She quickly became unwell, and her fiancé called 911. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits the injection of liquid silicone for wrinkles or body tissue augmentation, and it is strictly illegal.

She was immediately taken to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, but sadly died the next day. Her cause of death was respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

The unlicensed aesthetics practitioner flew back to Florida and was arrested immediately at Fort Lauderdale Airport after a warrant was put out for her arrest in San Mateo County. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a license.

Gomez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a license after a 15-day trial in March and sentenced in June.

Plastic surgeon Dr Michael Obeng told PEOPLE: “Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body. And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream. And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis.”

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Featured image credit: Christina Ashton Gourkani/Instagram and Broward County Sheriff’s Office