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Video shows bungee instructor pretending to throw body off bridge before fatal incident

The instructor joked about ‘disposing a body’ on the same bridge where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died

Maia Traverse | News
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A video has emerged of a bungee jump instructor pretending to throw a body off the same bridge where a 21-year-old Brazilian student died this week.

In a video filmed four years ago, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff is seen appearing to joke about “disposing a body” in the clip.

Egoroff, 32, is one of the three bungee jump instructors arrested and charged in relation to the death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who tragically fell 131 feet to her death after staff reportedly forgot to attach her safety cords before the jump.

bungee jump video before

via Instagram

Titled “removing the body”, the video from 2022 resurfaced, showing Egoroff helping to throw what appears to be a stuffed body bag over the same bridge Maria fell from.

The clip was seemingly made to promote an event later that year, with instructors holding the bag over their heads in a position similar to the way prospective jumpers are held prior to their leap.

The men then throw the bag off the bridge, where it falls to the ground before the rope becomes taut and the bag swings round.

via Instagram

The video comes after Egoroff, along with fellow instructors Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, were arrested in connection with the fatality and have since been charged with homicide with eventual intent.

Cintra has claimed that he “doesn’t remember” if Maria’s safety cords were attached, and that this was usually the job of Egoroff.

via Instagram

Judge Paulo Henrique Stahlberg Natal of the Criminal Court of Limeira has said that the company “organised the activity without observing risk management protocols”, calling the incident “gross negligence”.

He added how the instructors “exploited the victim’s vulnerability” after she had trusted in “the competence and responsibility of the organisers.”

Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix has also made a statement, calling Maria’s death “a tragedy”, and is “demanding action from the federal bodies responsible for the area.”

Maria’s mother has paid tribute to her daughter via social media: “What an honour it was to hear you call me mom” she said. “My beloved daughter, you are gone and all that remains is pain and longing. I love you forever”.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image via Instagram

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Maia Traverse | News
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