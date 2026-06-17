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All the tragic details investigation into 21-year-old bungee jumper’s death has uncovered

Three men have been charged, but say they ‘don’t remember’ what happened

Hayley Soen | News
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This week, an investigation has been ongoing after a 21-year-old student lost her life during a bungee jump. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas tragically fell 131 feet to her death on 13th June, after staff from the bungee jumping company Entre Cordas allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord.

Terrifying videos from the exact moment have been going viral. They show when the student was thrown off Ponte do Esqueleto in Limeira, Brazil, also known as Skeleton Bridge.

As of right now, Brazil’s Civil Police is investigating the incident. Here’s what we know so far about the investigation into how Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas lost her life during the jump.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died during bungee jump

via X

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was not attached to safety ropes

Brazilian police investigator Andrea Levy has confirmed the three jumping instructors involved in the incident have acknowledged that Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was not connected to the safety ropes she was meant to be.

“They do not remember whether they forgot to attach (the ropes), or who was supposed to do it, or who failed to check. But the fact is, the ropes were not attached to her,” Levy said.

She was alive when first found

Nurse Rayza Dias, via Domingo Espetacular

Nurse Rayza Dias was at the scene at the time, and has recalled that the student was alive when she first saw her. She recalled de Freitas had been alive, but had a weak pulse. She added: “I even talked to her. I have a habit of joking and saying, ‘Nobody dies on my shift.’ And I told her, ‘Duda [Eduarda], nobody dies on my shift.’ Even though I wasn’t on my shift there.”

A police helicopter was called for rescue, but de Freitas later died at the scene.

Three men have been charged

A representative for the São Paulo government said a total of six people were brought in for questioning in connection to the fall. At the time of the incident first being reported, investigator Andrea Levy said three instructors had been arrested, and could face manslaughter charges.

“It was a team there that wasn’t regulated; they didn’t even have authorisation to be there,” Levy reportedly told G1 . “They ended up organising this event, and…this fatality happened, in my perception, due to a failure to verify and supervise the placement of the rope on the victim’s jump.”

Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, have since been charged with homicide with eventual intent. Under Brazilian law, this charge is applied to cases where there was no intention to kill, but the dangerous act itself resulted in death.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died during bungee jump

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, via Instagram

The men were ‘attempting to flee’

According to reports, police in Limeira, a city in the eastern part of the state of São Paulo, have stated the men were caught “in flagrante,” or attempting to flee. They remain in detention.

Their defence is that they “couldn’t remember” what happened, or whose job it was to attach the rope. “Either it’s me or [Mr Cintra] who does it,” Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff said. “So I went ahead first, and after that it’s all erased from my mind … I don’t remember.”

The local mayor has spoken out

As per NBC News, Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix has said the city council has attempted to adopt local laws for more than a year “demanding action from the federal bodies responsible for the area.”

In a statement, the mayor said: “The tragedy this Saturday (13), which resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman, makes the continuation of this omission unsustainable and unacceptable.” He added that the federal government is “exclusively” responsible for the bridge.

The investigation continues.

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Hayley Soen | News
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