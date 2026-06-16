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Bungee jumper who died after ropes weren’t attached was still alive when found, nurse shares

The nurse who was first to the horror scene has spoken out

Hayley Soen | News
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A bungee jumper who died when she had no safety cord attached before the jump took place was still alive when she was found on the ground, the nurse who was on the scene has revealed.

21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas tragically fell 131 feet to her death on 13th June, after staff from the bungee jumping company Entre Cordas allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord.

Horrifying videos from the exact moment have been going viral. They show when she was thrown off Ponte do Esqueleto in Limeira, Brazil, also known as Skeleton Bridge.

Now, the nurse who was on the scene to try and help the 21-year-old has spoken out. Nurse Rayza Dias was at the scene at the time, and has recalled that the student was alive when she first saw her.

The nurse who found the bungee jumper alive before she died

via Domingo Espetacular

“I scraped my whole hand because there’s a steep slope down there and only one rope for us to climb down,” Dias told Brazilian TV network Domingo Espetacular. “It was all covered in mud. I kept going down, down, we walked all the way.”

She then said that Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas had been alive, but had a weak pulse, and added: “I even talked to her. I have a habit of joking and saying, ‘Nobody dies on my shift.’ And I told her, ‘Duda [Eduarda], nobody dies on my shift.’ Even though I wasn’t on my shift there.”

Six people have been arrested in connection with her death, a representative for the São Paulo government confirmed to PEOPLE. The three men who were at the scene, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, are facing charges of homicide with implied malice.

The men reportedly told police they cannot remember whose job it was to attach the rope.

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Hayley Soen | News
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