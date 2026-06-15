‘It was supposed to be me’: Bungee jump witness recalls tragedy after narrowly missing death

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A man who witnessed Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fall to her death in a horror bungee jump tragedy in Brazil has spoken out and revealed it was actually supposed to be him jumping at that time.

The 21-year-old fell 131 feet to her death on Saturday, 13th June, after staff from the bungee jumping company Entre Cordas allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord. Horrifying videos have gone viral that show the moment she was thrown off Ponte do Esqueleto in Limeira, near São Paulo.

Higor William Diniz Ferreira told G1 he was actually supposed to jump at the time that Maria sadly died, but left his home late, so he was late getting to the bridge. Little did he know at the time, leaving his home just 40 minutes later than anticipated meant he narrowly missed death.

“It was supposed to be me, because I was supposed to leave home today at 6am to go there. However, I ended up being late and left at 6.40pm. My jump, between me and this woman, was like five to ten people. It was the time I was late. The time she spent in front of me,” he said.

Higor said he found the bungee jumping company through social media and the staff member said he worked there for four or five years and nothing bad “had ever happened. The witness had actually jumped at that location before and the equipment had always been checked, but this time they allegedly “forgot the rope”.

“All the boys checked if it was right, but they didn’t check the woman’s. There were three boys and the three ignored the fact that she was thrown like that,” he said.

When the accident happened, the witness claimed one of the staff members quickly left. “The boy, the second one behind, who threw her, he put his hand on his head, got up, took his things and left. The guy left before us. Before the police, firefighters and ambulances arrived,” he explained.

However, one of the men insisted to the court that they weren’t trying to flee the scene, O Globo reports. Six men have been arrested in connection with her death, and the investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas/Instagram and Twitter