21-year-old woman shared an eerie final Instagram post just hours before her fatal bungee jump

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A 21-year-old bungee jumper shared an eerie final Instagram post just hours before she tragically fell to her death during a rope-jumping experience in Brazil.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died on Saturday in Limeira, São Paulo, after staff allegedly threw her from a bridge without attaching a safety rope. Witnesses told Brazil’s Military Police that staff failed to connect the rope to Maria’s harness. That caused her to fall around 40 metres. Rescue teams called in a helicopter, but she died at the scene.

In the hours before the accident, Maria posted a joking message on Instagram that has since taken on a much darker meaning.

What was Maria’s final Instagram post?

Before taking part in the jump, Maria shared a photo from the bridge on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???”

At the time, it was clearly meant as a joke. She was about to take part in what she thought would be an exciting adventure. But after the tragedy, loads of people pointed that the post felt incredibly eerie given what happened next.

A video that has since gone viral on Twitter which shows staff carrying Maria towards the edge of the bridge before the jump. A witness filming the scene shouted, “Guys, the rope!” while pointing towards the safety rope still lying on the ground.

According to Brazilian outlet G1, Maria had bought a guided tour. It included a rope jump from the top of the disused Skeleton Bridge.

She had recently graduated in physical education and sports management and was attending the activity with her fiancé. Maria’s social media profile was later taken down.

Following the tragedy, police took six people in for questioning, a representative for the São Paulo government confirmed to PEOPLE. Officers also arrested three men, aged 27, 32 and 42, at the scene. They were charged with homicide with implied malice.

Brazil’s Civil Police is continuing to investigate exactly what happened.

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