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Oliver Tree shared heartbreaking details of his money and will just weeks before his tragic death

‘That’s when people appreciate you – when you’re not there anymore’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Just weeks before his tragic death, US singer Oliver Tree shared details of plans for his will and what he wanted to do with his fortune.

This weekend, it was reported the singer passed away after a mid-air helicopter collision in Brazil. The incident happened on Sunday (14th June), and six people, including the singer, lost their lives. They included four passengers, and two pilots.

Following the tragic incident, an interview from the Zach Sang Show in April this year has resurfaced. In the interview, Oliver Tree spoke of his estate and earnings, and what will happen after he died.

He described being “screwed” by the music industry, and said he was barely making any money. However, the singer reflected on being rich in memories from his career.

He said: “So many epic people I got to spend time with along the way and and now I have those memories. So, even though I won’t make any money off this… and I’ll be in debt for the next what 20-30 lifetimes probably

“I mean at this point I’m not going to be seeing residuals and nor will my estate after I pass. You know what I mean? That’s true. That’s factual. Luckily I am a songwriter so my whole living has been made off just my the the actual writing side of the song.”

He later explained that he didn’t think he owned much of his wealth, and wanted to donate anything back to artists. “I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. So when I die — I’ve set it up — my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s going to get a penny,” he said.

“I have a wife or kids or anything not getting a penny. I’ll get my kids through college. That’s the agreement. But they’re not going to be a silver spoon. They’re taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s, you know, like the idea is when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists. So, I’ve set up a foundation. It’s called Dr. Oliver Tre’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses.

“And it’s set up so that basically the interest generated from my music will take mostly that, but there’s also room for other money because when I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now. People will finally appreciate my stupid videos or my stupid songs. That’s when people appreciate you. When you’re not there anymore.”

At the moment, it is unclear what caused the fatal collision. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil: “Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

Featured image via Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Music News US
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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