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Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

She branded it ‘barbaric nonsense’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Ariana Grande has slammed the White House in a series of public comments for using her song in a TikTok video about ICE, and she didn’t hold back.

The singer commented on a montage video the official White House TikTok account posted on Monday that compiles various clips of immigration agents putting people in handcuffs at the US border. It used her 2024 song Bye as the soundtrack, and they made a joke about the track in the comments too, writing: “Bye-bye… President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.”

In the comments, the singer replied: “Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” She then screenshotted the comment and posted the photo two more times, spamming the comments with her response to make sure they would see it.

Credit: TikTok

Following Ariana’s response, the White House removed the sound from the video and deleted her comments. “She removed the sound I love her,” someone commented. Another said: “They deleted her comment but she deleted the whole song lmao.”

@whitehouse

Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history

♬ original sound – The White House

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Rolling Stone in response: “We’ll say this one last time. What’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.” This appears to be a reference to another one of Grande’s songs One Last Time, from her 2014 album My Everything.

Grande is one of many celebs who have recently called out the White House for using their music. Sabrina Carpenter called a video that used her song “evil and disgusting” and said: “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand was also used in a video, and she said it made her feel “sick” because her music was “never about division or hate”.

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Featured image credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Donald Trump Politics US
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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