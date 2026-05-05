Sabrina Carpenter reveals her Met Gala outfit’s secret meaning, and I’m in awe of her genius

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Sabrina Carpenter always stuns at the Met Gala, and 2026’s “fashion is art” theme was just another stamp in her icon passport.

At last year’s Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter sported a tailored ensemble made by Pharrell and Louis Vuitton. It nailed the “tailoring Black style” theme, even if she wasn’t allowed to wear trousers.

She attended the 2026 event in an equally stunning outfit, and it even hid a secret reference.

What did Sabrina Carpenter wear to the 2026 Met Gala?

This year, Sabrina Carpenter was one of the host committee members alongside Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, Lisa, Misty Copeland, and several others. She had a lot to prove when stepping out on that red carpet (it wasn’t actually red this time around), and she did not disappoint.

Exuding old Hollywood glamour, Sabrina slipped into a custom Dior slit tulle dress by Jonathan Anderson.

On a deeper level, the dress was an homage to Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 classic, Sabrina. A coincidence, I think not, but the references go even deeper than sharing a name with the film.

You see, the actual dress was made entirely of film reel; can you guess which film? That’s right, it was Sabrina, and if you zoom in, you can see a shot-by-shot of the entire flick. Chef’s kiss.

Speaking to Vogue before the event, Sabrina said it was her “dream dress” as she thanked the team at Dior for designing it. They’d also done her Coachella looks.

Suffice it to say that Sabrina’s Met Gala outfit was up there with the best of them, with one person writing: “As a film photographer- this is art.”

“Wow. I’m actually kinda blown away by this,” another said, as a third added, “She understood the brief and executed flawlessly.”

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Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and David Fisher/Shutterstock