The touching real reason Bad Bunny went to the Met Gala 2026 dressed as an old man

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The 2026 Met Gala is here, and one look that had us all stopping to do a double take was Bad Bunny. He showed up dressed as an old man. And yes, whilst there are always rogue and out there looks from the celebs at the event, this really was a choice.

The event took place on May 4th, in New York City. As per usual, eyes were on every celeb at arrival time, to check out what they were all wearing. The theme this year was “Costume Art”, exploring fashion as an embodied art form.

Even Bad Bunny himself acknowledged his stand-out outfit vibe. When asked upon his arrival how long it took him to get ready, he joked the ensemble took “53 years”. So, why did he go for this look?

There’s a reason behind the Bad Bunny old man look for the Met Gala 2026

Alongside ageing makeup and grey hair, Bad Bunny, full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wore a custom all-black tuxedo from Zara, which was of his own design in a collaboration with the brand. It featured a large bow detail.

The outfit was a reference to Charles James’ 1947 work “Bustle,” which is part of the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. He also sported a black and gold cane. His makeup was prosthetic-assisted.

The look was intended to make Bad Bunny look 50 years older. It was a poignant response to one of the sections in the “Costume Art” exhibit, which is “The Aging Body.” Bad Bunny worked with makeup artist Mike Marino to create a look to show “how the passage of time may actually affect [Bad Bunny’s] face, neck, and hands.”

The text in the exhibition catalogue added: “Perhaps reflecting our fear of having to face our own mortality, the youth-oriented fashion industry has traditionally ignored the aged body.”

So yes, he attended as an 82-year-old version of himself. It was a direct, and touching reference to the theme.

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