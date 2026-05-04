All the major celebs who were axed last minute from The Devil Wears Prada 2 – and why
Anna Wintour’s cameo stirred a lot of controversy
Sydney Sweeney
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Surprisingly, Sydney Sweeney was another celebrity cameo cut from The devil Wears Prada 2. In the movie, Sydney played herself but had very little screen time. If anything it was more of an easter egg. The super short scene showed Sydney being styled by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, in a Dior office. And that’s it.
The scene was removed whilst editing, reportedly due to creative structure and not performance. Filmmakers claimed Sydney’s screentime didn’t fit smoothly into the final narrative, according to reports from Entertainment Weekly.
A source explained how “the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence”, and, in the end, it was scrapped entirely, not because it wasn’t good, but because it didn’t quite fit.
A source claimed Sydney wasn’t thrilled by the news either, after she was excited to be a part of the project.
Adrian Grenier (Nate)
OG viewers will remember Nate from the first movie, the cute boyfriend of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway). Played by Adrien Grenier, he was actually supposed to make a return to the movie – and the excuse directors used for why he didn’t is pretty silly.
Whilst only considered for a short return, a lot of people were disappointed to see he didn’t make an appearance. The director confirmed that a cameo was discussed, however it didn’t work due to scheduling issues and production timing. Boring!
Conrad Ricamora
Can’t imagine thinking you’re gonna be in a huge movie and then all your scenes get cut. BLEAK. Rip Conrad Ricamora(‘s character) pic.twitter.com/q45nTRC76S
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 3, 2026
It was decided that Andy’s roommate, played by Conrad, would not make a return to the sequel. But the final decision was made after Conrad was cast and completed filming for the movie – brutal.
The decision ultimately came after test screenings, where audiences were confused about the character’s relevance. Others thought it wasn’t right for Andy to still have a roommate 20 years later, according to Variety.
Conrad took it on the chin, saying he understood the reasoning and still valued the experience.
Featured image via YouTube and Instagram @sydney_sweeney @adriangrenier