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‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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The second trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 came out yesterday, but viewers were left confused by a small detail that feels completely implausible within the film’s universe. 

From the trailer, it is easy to gather that Runway (the fashion magazine run by the iconic Miranda Priestly) has become embroiled in a big scandal.

Andy, who has returned to Runway as a features editor, is seen scrolling through negative memes about Miranda. 

However, it is the content of one of the memes that has people up in arms about whether the new film will stay consistent with what we already know about the Devil Wears Prada world.

Devil Wears Prada 2 features an iconic Miranda meme that shouldn’t exist in the film

While looking over the negative social media coverage of Runway, Andy stumbles across a meme containing an iconic picture of Miranda. 

Anyone who has watched the original Devil Wears Prada film will recognise the shot. But viewers have pointed out that, within the context of the film, that photo shouldn’t exist at all.

One X user asked a very valid question: “So they’re using this iconic Miranda frame from the first film […] in the sequel’s universe where that film doesn’t even exist?”

Devil Wears Prada fans are divided on whether the error matters

Devil Wears Prada 2

via 20th Century Studios

Instead of suspending their disbelief, some viewers didn’t hold back their disappointment about the error. 

One person tweeted: “It [actually] makes me so angry when movies do this lazy s***, go through her social media and pick something from there like a TRUE ARTIST.”

But, considering just how little time the meme of Miranda actually featured in the trailer for, the anger is probably a bit overdramatic.

Responding to the social media outrage, another X user said: “It must be amazing to have this completely irrelevant thing be a huge problem in your life.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes out on Friday 1st May 2026 and will, of course, feature Anne Hathaway as Andy and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly.

Disney has been contacted for comment.

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Featured image via 20th Century Studios 

More on: Fashion Film Meme
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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