The three brutal reasons The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer’s getting utterly, deservingly dragged

Don’t let nostalgia fool you: It’s going to be abysmal

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

People have hungered for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada for years and years – and now it’s finally happening, perhaps we should all be dreading it instead. After a long time of teasing and build up, its looming 2026 release is coming up thick and fast. So fast in fact that we just got the first teaser trailer for the long awaited sequel – and if it’s anything to go by, I don’t think we’re in for a good time. Far from the reaction I’m sure was desired, the first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is getting dragged for three major reasons. Before the film releases next year, here are the reasons people are very wary after this teaser.

The film looks ugly

Films in the 2000s had this tangible feel to them. They looked like they had character and soul – and the visuals of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are getting dragged for being the latest culprit in the horrific landscape of cinema we frequently find ourselves in. Where’s the colour and the charm? It’s Wicked all over again.

It all just feels a bit phoned in.

People are DRAGGING Miranda’s shoes because even Miranda would be dragging them

In the teaser trailer, we see Meryl Streep back as Miranda Priestley strutting down the corridor in some red studded Valentino pumps. It’s all very 2000s, but it has everyone questioning why the hell the head of a fashion editorial would be wearing them in the big year of 2025. Maybe she knows something we don’t about what fashion is coming back?

Anyway, I guess it’s camp.

People HATE the title

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a pretty mundane title and it’s getting dragged for being “Lazy”. Personally, I’d have gone for The Devil Still Wears Prada, but one suggested The Devil Wears 2 Much Prada which is a nice idea but a bit of a mouthful.

But mostly, I think what we should really be dragging is the current cinematic fixation on milking nostalgia dry rather than pushing creativity into new properties. We are obsessed with getting iconic casts back together – and how often does it work? How often do you come away thinking it was worth the hype?

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser trailer getting dragged, I fear this era of nostalgic reboots endlessly hitting the cinemas is becoming stale.

