All the impressive UK universities where the brainy The Traitors season four cast studied

Two of them went to Oxbridge?!

So far, the cast of The Traitors season four seem to be a bit brainier than average. Some of these Faithfuls are even competent at catching Traitors! Loads of the new The Traitors cast went to very impressive UK unis. Six went to Russell Group unis, five have more than one degree, and two went to Oxbridge.

Here are all The Traitors season four cast members who we know went to unis, and what they studied:

Ellie

She has four different degrees, which is unbelievable impressive. Her undergrad was in neuroscience and psychology at Keele University. She then did a master’s in cognitive neuroscience and a PhD on “the employment experiences of neurodivergent people” at the Russell Group uni University College London (UCL).

In 2023, she did another master’s in occupational and organisations psychology at the University of East London. Crikey, she’s crammed a lot in by the ripe old age of 33.

Faraaz

He studied accounting and finance at Newcastle University from 2021 to 2024.

He now works as a graduate group internal auditor at a construction company.

Harriet

If you’re out the loop – Harriet Tyce is a very successful crime author. She already had a Wikipedia page before going on The Traitors (and clearly, that’s definitive proof someone has made it in life). We saw her clever takedown of Hugo, so it’s not really a shock that she’s been to three different UK unis.

Harriet studied English literature at the University of Oxford. She then did a law conversion at City St George’s, University of London. Once she’d had enough of being a barrister, she completed a master’s in writing crime fiction at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Hugo

He did his undergrad in law at the University of Cambridge. He trained as a barrister at Inns of Court School of Law, which has since morphed into the law school at City St George’s, University of London.

Jade

She’s a UK uni student right now. She studied biomedical studies at the University of Warwick, and is now a researched PhD student there. Jade specialises in reproductive sciences.

Matthew

He did a degree in film and media at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

Rachel

the traitors season 4 stephen and rachel

This was not a big brain moment from either of them
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The least incompetent Traitor (so far, anyway) did a bachelor’s degree in business, management, marketing and related support services at Ulster University.

Sam

Sam is a Notts grad. He studied French, Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Nottingham between 2010 and 2014. He works in PR, so he definitely has the gift of the gab.

Stephen

He got a 2:1 in French and Spanish at the University of Glasgow.

