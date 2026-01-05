The Tab

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

Esther Knowles

In the first episode of series four of The Traitors, Roxy dropped the bombshell news that Judy is actually her mum. It’s not the first time BBC’s hit show has cast family members; the iconic mother-son duo of Diane and Ross will not be forgotten! 

However, a new “family-tree” theory suggests that the current season goes a step further, with every single Traitors contestant being secretly related to another cast member in at least some way. 

After a family-tree painting played a pivotal role in Saturday night’s murder, people have uncovered a hidden connection between two contestants, supporting the idea that they all know each other in some capacity. 

What is the family-tree theory?

Traitors related family-tree

via BBC

The multiple confirmed connections between the series four contestants, as well as those that are just speculation, have led people to believe that all the cast are somehow related. 

Viewers have also questioned the significance of Rachael and Jade being in the middle of the tree. 

One Reddit user said: “My theory is that Rachael and Jade are the key here. I have circled everyone who has a confirmed connection so far. I believe that everyone on one side of the tree has some kind of connection to the people on the same side of the tree”.

They also suggested that Amanda, Judy and Roxy may all know each other “due to Roxy calling both of them out to talks in episode one”. 

Another person agreed: “Why would they include a family tree if there’s most people if not ALL have a connection?””. 

Who in The Traitors series four cast are secretly related?

Starting with the obvious, we know that Judy (now banished) is Roxy’s mum. We also found out in the first episode of series four that Netty and Ross know each other through a mutual friend. 

But people have now discovered a connection between Ross and Ellie, who have known each other since at least 2023, and may even be dating

Two months before this season of The Traitors even started filming, Ross commented on Ellie’s LinkedIn posts about AI. Back in 2023, Ellie shared a post about a London fundraising walk, to which Ross reacted with a thumbs up. 

What’s particularly suspicious is that a now-deleted photo from Ross’ personal training account shows them standing together back in June 2024. The fact he felt the need to delete the photo is a major hint the pair are hiding something. 

I wonder how many more connections will be revealed as the series goes on. 

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

