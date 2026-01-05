There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

In the first episode of series four of The Traitors, Roxy dropped the bombshell news that Judy is actually her mum. It’s not the first time BBC’s hit show has cast family members; the iconic mother-son duo of Diane and Ross will not be forgotten!

However, a new “family-tree” theory suggests that the current season goes a step further, with every single Traitors contestant being secretly related to another cast member in at least some way.

After a family-tree painting played a pivotal role in Saturday night’s murder, people have uncovered a hidden connection between two contestants, supporting the idea that they all know each other in some capacity.

What is the family-tree theory?

The multiple confirmed connections between the series four contestants, as well as those that are just speculation, have led people to believe that all the cast are somehow related.

Viewers have also questioned the significance of Rachael and Jade being in the middle of the tree.

One Reddit user said: “My theory is that Rachael and Jade are the key here. I have circled everyone who has a confirmed connection so far. I believe that everyone on one side of the tree has some kind of connection to the people on the same side of the tree”.

They also suggested that Amanda, Judy and Roxy may all know each other “due to Roxy calling both of them out to talks in episode one”.

Another person agreed: “Why would they include a family tree if there’s most people if not ALL have a connection?””.

Who in The Traitors series four cast are secretly related?

Starting with the obvious, we know that Judy (now banished) is Roxy’s mum. We also found out in the first episode of series four that Netty and Ross know each other through a mutual friend.

But people have now discovered a connection between Ross and Ellie, who have known each other since at least 2023, and may even be dating.

Two months before this season of The Traitors even started filming, Ross commented on Ellie’s LinkedIn posts about AI. Back in 2023, Ellie shared a post about a London fundraising walk, to which Ross reacted with a thumbs up.

What’s particularly suspicious is that a now-deleted photo from Ross’ personal training account shows them standing together back in June 2024. The fact he felt the need to delete the photo is a major hint the pair are hiding something.

I wonder how many more connections will be revealed as the series goes on.

