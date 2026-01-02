Who is the Secret Traitor? All the clues and theories we have so far about *that* red cloak

2 hours ago

The Traitors is officially back! Last night, the show returned for series four with a huge twist: The secret Traitor.

For the first time ever, we are just as clueless as the Faithfuls. Claudia has appointed a secret fourth Traitor, decked out in a red cloak, who knows everyone’s identity, but we’ve have been left in the dark. While we know Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen are in the turret, the fourth seat is a total mystery.

We can already rule out James, Netty, and Maz, as they were put on the murder shortlist (and the secret Traitor can’t be murdered). As for the rest? The internet has been busy. Here are the three main suspects and the evidence against them.

1. Sam

The internet is currently convinced it’s Sam, mostly thanks to one very slip-of-the-tongue comment.

After the first challenge, he mentioned he was glad he wasn’t up for murder because he wanted to stay “under the radar”. As any Traitors stan knows, Faithfuls don’t usually have a “radar” to stay under, they’re just trying to survive.

Others have pointed out that his name didn’t have the usual graphics next to it during certain segments, suggesting the editors might be hiding his true role.

2. Judy

Judy is currently the prime suspect for the players inside the house, and the evidence is stacking up.

Claudia told the Daily Mail that the Secret Traitor is someone who sat in front of the fire and said, “I need to be a Traitor,” and Judy definitely fits that energy.

The biggest giveaway happened in the car journey back from the challenge. When Max called her a Traitor to her face, Judy didn’t even try to deny it, simply saying: “What will be will be.” Suspiciously, her name also wasn’t on the murder shortlist despite her being an obvious target for the group. Since the secret Traitor can’t be shortlisted for death, it’s looking very peak for Judy.

3. Jade

If you’re looking for a behavioral shift, Jade is your girl. She started the episode as a confident gamer, but the second the Traitors were picked, she reportedly looked “terrified” and kept her eyes glued to the floor.

There’s also a major edit theory involving Jade. People noticed she didn’t get a video testimonial immediately after the roundtable, which could be a classic move by producers to keep the secret Traitor’s thoughts a mystery until the big reveal.

On Reddit, one person noted that the secret Traitor spelt Netty’s name incorrectly, as Nettie. Therefore, we should be carefully looking at the name spellings in tonight’s round table… sneaky.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC