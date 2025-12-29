What the red cloaks in The Traitors could mean, as a ‘huge twist’ for new series is teased

6 hours ago

If you thought your New Year’s Day plans were just going to be nursing a hangover and eating leftovers, think again. The Traitors is back on January 1st, and the BBC has decided to ruin our collective peace by dropping a teaser.

Forget the iconic forest green; there is a red cloak in the mix, and Claudia Winkleman is out here promising us that things are about to get “ugly”. Here is the lowdown on the chaos coming to our screens.

Claudia has been doing the rounds teasing the fourth series, and she isn’t holding back. She’s described the upcoming twists as “truly extraordinary”, claiming there were moments during filming that actually made her gasp.

“The producers have the greatest minds on earth,” Claudia told BBC News. “You think you’ve seen this, it’s going to go down this route, and all I can say is it absolutely doesn’t.”

The internet is currently a breeding ground for theories after the Christmas Day trailer showed a figure clad in a blood-red cloak. Since the Traitors have exclusively worn green since the show began, this is a massive shift.

On Reddit, people are coming up with some wild ideas about what these red cloaks might mean. One person suggested we could see a secret traitor who stays hidden from their own team, or a saboteur whose only goal is to drain the prize pot. People have also theorized that even the audience will never know who the red cloaked traitor is, and they’ll stay hidden.

Then there’s talk of a sole survivor twist, that would force traitors to backstab each other immediately for the win, and of course, the massive theory that an iconic legend like Harry or Paul might make a surprise comeback to stir up chaos.

If you’re here for the drama, you’re in luck. Claudia confirmed that the roundtable confrontations this year are “hardcore” and “heated”.

“We’ve never seen it played like this brilliant cast play it,” she teased.

The new series kicks off at 8pm on New Year’s Day. Cancel your plans.

