The Tab

What the red cloaks in The Traitors could mean, as a ‘huge twist’ for new series is teased

It’s going to be JUICY

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you thought your New Year’s Day plans were just going to be nursing a hangover and eating leftovers, think again. The Traitors is back on January 1st, and the BBC has decided to ruin our collective peace by dropping a teaser.

Forget the iconic forest green; there is a red cloak in the mix, and Claudia Winkleman is out here promising us that things are about to get “ugly”. Here is the lowdown on the chaos coming to our screens.

Credit: BBC

Claudia has been doing the rounds teasing the fourth series, and she isn’t holding back. She’s described the upcoming twists as “truly extraordinary”, claiming there were moments during filming that actually made her gasp.

“The producers have the greatest minds on earth,” Claudia told BBC News. “You think you’ve seen this, it’s going to go down this route, and all I can say is it absolutely doesn’t.”

The internet is currently a breeding ground for theories after the Christmas Day trailer showed a figure clad in a blood-red cloak. Since the Traitors have exclusively worn green since the show began, this is a massive shift.

Credit: BBC

On Reddit, people are coming up with some wild ideas about what these red cloaks might mean. One person suggested we could see a secret traitor who stays hidden from their own team, or a saboteur whose only goal is to drain the prize pot. People have also theorized that even the audience will never know who the red cloaked traitor is, and they’ll stay hidden.

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

Then there’s talk of a sole survivor twist, that would force traitors to backstab each other immediately for the win, and of course, the massive theory that an iconic legend like Harry or Paul might make a surprise comeback to stir up chaos.

If you’re here for the drama, you’re in luck. Claudia confirmed that the roundtable confrontations this year are “hardcore” and “heated”.

“We’ve never seen it played like this brilliant cast play it,” she teased.

The new series kicks off at 8pm on New Year’s Day. Cancel your plans.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Tylor

Tragic (but hopeful) updates on Tylor Chase, the former actor now hospitalised after homelessness

Stranger Things cast FINALLY agrees how old their characters are meant to be in season five

Latest

What’s going on with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s relationship outside of Stranger Things?

Esther Knowles

To make things even wilder, the stunt doubles of Nancy and Jonathan are also dating off-screen

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

What’s going on with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s relationship outside of Stranger Things?

Esther Knowles

To make things even wilder, the stunt doubles of Nancy and Jonathan are also dating off-screen

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off