PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

It’s been a chaotic Christmas in the Kardashian household. Kim Kardashian is currently facing a massive wave of backlash from PETA after revealing she gifted her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, their very own individual Pomeranian puppies for Christmas.

Kim shared a photo of the four tiny dogs huddled together on her Instagram Stories, but the internet (and animal rights groups) were quick to point out that puppies aren’t exactly stocking fillers.

PETA has officially commented on the puppies, and it’s not holding back. In a statement to the Daily Mail, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk labeled the move “inexcusably callous” given the current animal homelessness crisis.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Newkirk said.

She didn’t stop at Kim, either. Khloé Kardashian, 41, also got a shout-out for welcoming a black Labrador puppy from a breeder this season. Newkirk suggested the sisters “make some amends” by sending their kids to volunteer at a shelter or funding an “adopt-a-thon” to help the growing crisis of homeless pets.

People have been quick to side with PETA, with many questioning the logic of giving a separate dog to each child.

One person commented: “If they each got a puppy then it’s not special at all. How will they learn to love one pet as siblings when they each get a personal dog like it’s a Tamagotchi?”

Another added: “Animals and pets are not gifts… This is f**ked up.”

This isn’t Kim’s first time in the doghouse. In 2022, North West posted a TikTok showing the family’s other Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in a pen in the garage. While the area was clean and the dogs were wearing tiny coats, people were outraged that the pets weren’t living “inside” the main house.

With four new puppies added to the mix, people are wondering exactly how many Pomeranians one mansion can actually hold, and whether these new additions will also be relegated to the garage.

