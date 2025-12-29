The Tab

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

People are furious

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It’s been a chaotic Christmas in the Kardashian household. Kim Kardashian is currently facing a massive wave of backlash from PETA after revealing she gifted her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, their very own individual Pomeranian puppies for Christmas.

Kim shared a photo of the four tiny dogs huddled together on her Instagram Stories, but the internet (and animal rights groups) were quick to point out that puppies aren’t exactly stocking fillers.

Credit: Instagram

PETA has officially commented on the puppies, and it’s not holding back. In a statement to the Daily Mail, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk labeled the move “inexcusably callous” given the current animal homelessness crisis.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Newkirk said.

She didn’t stop at Kim, either. Khloé Kardashian, 41, also got a shout-out for welcoming a black Labrador puppy from a breeder this season. Newkirk suggested the sisters “make some amends” by sending their kids to volunteer at a shelter or funding an “adopt-a-thon” to help the growing crisis of homeless pets.

Credit: Instagram

People have been quick to side with PETA, with many questioning the logic of giving a separate dog to each child.

One person commented: “If they each got a puppy then it’s not special at all. How will they learn to love one pet as siblings when they each get a personal dog like it’s a Tamagotchi?”

Another added: “Animals and pets are not gifts… This is f**ked up.”

This isn’t Kim’s first time in the doghouse. In 2022, North West posted a TikTok showing the family’s other Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in a pen in the garage. While the area was clean and the dogs were wearing tiny coats, people were outraged that the pets weren’t living “inside” the main house.

With four new puppies added to the mix, people are wondering exactly how many Pomeranians one mansion can actually hold, and whether these new additions will also be relegated to the garage.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

More on: Kim Kardashian US Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Kim Kardashian Fortnite

Fortnite is adding Kim Kardashian to the game and it’s getting absolutely dragged

Latest
The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG