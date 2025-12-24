50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

2 hours ago

The decade-long feud between 50 Cent and the Combs family has reached a new level of petty. Despite Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs currently serving a 50-month sentence in New York, the bad blood hasn’t cooled off, it’s just moved on to the next generation.

Diddy was sentenced earlier this year to four years and two months behind bars. While he faced high-profile allegations of sex trafficking, with exes like Cassie Ventura providing evidence, he was ultimately convicted on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Never one to miss an opportunity to troll, 50 Cent (aka Curtis Jackson) has been relentless. He even dropped a Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where he dug into Diddy’s past and even suggested links to the 1996 murder of Tupac, claims Diddy has always denied.

Diddy’s son, Christian ‘King’ Combs, finally reached his breaking point this week. Taking to X , he posted: “On my dad, if I ever see 50 Cent, I’ll slap the f**k outta him.”

The post was deleted pretty quickly, but 50 Cent’s screenshots are forever. He fired back with a response that has since gone viral, mocking the 26-year-old for living in his father’s shadow.

“Lil bro, first, close your damn mouth when you take pictures,” 50 wrote. “I been rich 3 different times, sold records, sold shows, sold liquor, sold power. You still living off Wi-Fi and legacy. Relax.”

The rivalry between 50 cent and Diddy dates all the way back to 1999, reportedly sparked during the production of Notorious B.I.G.’s album Born Again. Since then, 50 Cent has made it his personal mission to post through every Diddy scandal.

Interestingly, Diddy has previously tried to claim the “hate” was actually one-sided affection. During a 2018 interview on The Breakfast Club, Diddy insisted: “I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me… I know he has a different sense of humour.”

Judging by 50’s latest response to King Combs, it’s safe to say the “love” hasn’t reached the rest of the family.

