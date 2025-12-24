The Tab

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

He really shut him down

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The decade-long feud between 50 Cent and the Combs family has reached a new level of petty. Despite Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs currently serving a 50-month sentence in New York, the bad blood hasn’t cooled off, it’s just moved on to the next generation.

Diddy was sentenced earlier this year to four years and two months behind bars. While he faced high-profile allegations of sex trafficking, with exes like Cassie Ventura providing evidence, he was ultimately convicted on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Never one to miss an opportunity to troll, 50 Cent (aka Curtis Jackson) has been relentless. He even dropped a Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where he dug into Diddy’s past and even suggested links to the 1996 murder of Tupac, claims Diddy has always denied.

Diddy’s son, Christian ‘King’ Combs, finally reached his breaking point this week. Taking to X , he posted: “On my dad, if I ever see 50 Cent, I’ll slap the f**k outta him.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs)

The post was deleted pretty quickly, but 50 Cent’s screenshots are forever. He fired back with a response that has since gone viral, mocking the 26-year-old for living in his father’s shadow.

“Lil bro, first, close your damn mouth when you take pictures,” 50 wrote. “I been rich 3 different times, sold records, sold shows, sold liquor, sold power. You still living off Wi-Fi and legacy. Relax.”

The rivalry between 50 cent and Diddy dates all the way back to 1999, reportedly sparked during the production of Notorious B.I.G.’s album Born Again. Since then, 50 Cent has made it his personal mission to post through every Diddy scandal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Interestingly, Diddy has previously tried to claim the “hate” was actually one-sided affection. During a 2018 interview on The Breakfast Club, Diddy insisted: “I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me… I know he has a different sense of humour.”

Judging by 50’s latest response to King Combs, it’s safe to say the “love” hasn’t reached the rest of the family.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit:

More on: P Diddy US Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Tylor Chase hotel co-star Daniel Lee Curtis

Homeless Tylor Chase checks into hotel with help from ex-Nickelodeon co-star Daniel Curtis Lee

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Latest

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre