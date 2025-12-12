50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for over a decade, here are the most iconic feud moments

4 hours ago

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a Netflix doc about Diddy, executively produced by 50 Cent, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg of the history between the rappers. Here are all the most iconic times 50 Cent trolled Diddy in their decade-long feud.

50 Cent made a petition dedicated to getting Diddy to ‘let Biggie rest’

In 2010, 50 Cent created a petition dedicated to Biggie’s legacy. The petition came after two albums had come out under Biggie’s name after his death, and a documentary about his life was executively produced by Diddy.

“Biggie’s name should never have become Combs’ Black Card,” said the petition. “When was the last time Diddy really was biggin up his brother, not biggin up his bank?”

Constant jokes during Diddy’s ‘Brother Love’ era

Back in 2017, Diddy announced he was changing his public name to Brother Love, after “praying on it”.

In a video posted to X, he said: “I have some very serious news, I’ve been praying on this and… I knew it was risky, ’cause it could come off as corny to some people, [but] I decided to change my name again… I’m just not who I was before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

He backtracked pretty soon after, but that didn’t stop 50 Cent from constantly referring to him as Brother Love during the trial this year.

“Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking 👀 CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO,” 50 Cent said on X.

Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking 👀CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/Kn6PLWchL8 — 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2023

The iconic diss track

50 Cent dropped a diss track in 2006, dragging both Diddy and Bad Boy Records in general and accusing them of knowing what happened with the murder of Biggie. He also shaded Diddy’s infamous parties, with the lyric: “Oh I guess this means I won’t be invited to the white parties in the Hamptons”. Diddy never made a response diss track, but at the time he hinted that 50 Cent made it because he was jealous of Bad Boy Records’ success.

That AI baby oil video that was everywhere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

One of the more viral Diddy trolling moments from 50 Cent has to be the AI baby oil video he posted of the rapper walking down a runway in a Johnson’s baby oil bottle inspired apron. The video now has over a million likes.

“I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!” 50 Cent joked.

Looking back, it’s no surprise he’s the one who executively produced Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

