It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

4 hours ago

Stranger Things is officially almost over after nine long years, so here are some more shows like it to fill that empty void. The next three episodes drop on 27th December in the UK, followed by the much-anticipated finale on 2nd January, and that will be the very end of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max – forever. Don’t worry though, these five shows on Netflix have the same vibe, and you’ll be binging them for hours on end.

Dark

The best alternative to Stranger Things has to be Dark, a German sci-fi series about two children who go missing from a town. It follows four families as they try to find the kids, and uncover a sinister time travel conspiracy with supernatural elements while doing so.

Locke & Key

Another great option on Netflix Lock & Key, which follows three siblings who move into a house filled with magical keys that alter reality after their father’s murder. It has a very similar feel to Stranger Things as a demonic entity is uncovered while searching for keys.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is more superhero than sci-fi, but it’s got all the same things that made Stranger Things great. It’s set in a universe where 43 women unexpectedly gave birth at the time on 1st October 1989 without even knowing they were pregnant, and they turn out to have certain abilities.

I am Not Okay With This

If you’re a Stranger Things lover, you’ll definitely enjoy I Am Not Okay With This, about a teenager who struggles with high school, family issues and her sexuality while navigating new superpowers. It’s got that same sci-fi vibe as the Duffer brothers’ series but is just a little less dark.

Lockwood & Co

Like Stranger Things but with a supernatural twist, Lockwood & Co is about a girl with psychic abilities who fights deadly spirits across London with two teenage boys as part of the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co. Adults can’t sense the ghosts, but children can, so it’s all down to them.

Featured image by: Netflix