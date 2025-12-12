This Stranger Things writers’ tweet from season three might actually confirm how the show ends

5 hours ago

Stranger Things is almost over, with the final episodes dropping at Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and people are already speculating wildly about how the show will end. Now, one tweet from the Stranger Things writers’ account has viewers thinking it might actually reveal what happens in the show’s final moments and confirm the ending.

The tweet, posted back in 2019, shows the quote, “Let’s start a new party, you and me”, alongside an image of a Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s handbook. At first glance, it seems innocent enough. But people noticed that it’s exactly what Will says to Mike in season three as a metaphor for rebuilding their friendship after the group begins drifting apart. They’re using their love of Dungeons & Dragons to frame it, which made it meaningful even at the time.

Now, one person wrote on Twitter, “The Duffers knowing how the last 20 minutes of the final episode goes for years now, and this was tweeted in 2019. And it’s just a cleric and paladin on the cover. We are really going to see Mike say this to Will in the epilogue. That was always the plan.”

the duffers knowing how the last 20 minutes of the final episode goes for years now, and this was tweeted in 2019…. and it’s just a cleric and paladin on the cover…. we are really going to see mike say this to will in the epilogue. that was always the plan pic.twitter.com/9dwLy8SbEt — ۟ (@wishbonebyler) December 10, 2025

This actually makes sense if you remember that in season two, Mike lays out their party positions in their campaign, saying, “I’m our Paladin, Will’s our Cleric, Dustin’s our Bard, and Lucas is our Ranger.”

Because the tweet’s image shows a cleric and a paladin on the cover, people now think that detail might be intentional, too.

The tweet could basically confirm the series finale, as one person commented, “This feels like a spoiler. Them packing up to go to college and Mike says this as a callback to s3. A beautiful ending, honestly.”

So, what could it actually mean?

But isn’t Will a sorcerer? Mike made Holly a cleric. It might be Holly saying it to Mike after everything happens — IAreAwesomeman (@IAreAwesomeman) December 11, 2025

People are guessing that the final scene might focus on just Will and Mike, confirming Byler and hinting that the rest of the group might be moving on in their own way. Others have argued that, since in Stranger Things season five volume one we saw Will is shown as the Sorcerer and Mike identifies Holly as the Cleric, it could mean Holly says it to Mike after everything happens.

Given the Duffer Brothers’ history of planning their endings years in advance, it’s not hard to see why everyone is treating this little 2019 tweet as a seriously huge clue. And it probably is!

