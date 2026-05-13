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York students recognised after contributing 90,000 hours to local community projects

From refugee support to food poverty initiatives, students have been recognised for their community work

Shannon Downing | News
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Students at the University of York have contributed more than 90,000 hours of volunteering across York over the past academic year, supporting projects focused on everything from homelessness and sustainability to refugee support.

More than 2,000 students took part in community volunteering during 2024/25, with the university estimating the work would be worth over £1.1 million based on the national living wage.

The scale of student involvement was recognised this week at the university’s annual Student Community and Volunteering Awards.

Students supported projects across York

Volunteers worked with a range of organisations throughout the city, including projects helping refugees improve English language skills, tackling food insecurity and carrying out environmental research.

One of the projects recognised at the awards was the Patchwork Kitchen Project, run by York City of Sanctuary.

Students involved with the project worked alongside refugee and migrant women from Ukraine and Hong Kong through cooking sessions designed to support language learning and cultural exchange.

The sessions later contributed to a community cookbook featuring recipes and personal stories shared by participants.

A spokesperson for York City of Sanctuary said student volunteers had played an essential role in helping the project run successfully.

Student groups praised for impact across the city

Student groups were also recognised for their impact across York through sustainability and wellbeing initiatives.

Swap Don’t Shop received recognition for its contribution to environmental sustainability in the city. The group promotes sustainable fashion through regular clothing shops, encouraging students to move away from fast fashion and towards more affordable and environmentally conscious alternatives.

The group aims to raise awareness around the environmental and ethical impact of fast fashion while helping students access second-hand clothing in a more accessible and community focused way.

York Teddy Bear Hospital was recognised for its contribution to health and wellbeing across York.

The project sees student volunteers visit local schools and community groups, where children bring teddy bears for check ups carried out by Teddy Doctors. Through interactive sessions, the group aims to make healthcare environments feel less intimidating for children while promoting health awareness from an early age.

Sustainability and food poverty work recognised

Amy, a third year archaeology student, was also nominated for research carried out with the River Foss Society investigating biodiversity along the River Foss.

Meanwhile, student volunteering group All Should Eat was recognised for collecting hundreds of food donations during the winter months. The group also supported The Hygiene Bank York and raised money for youth homelessness charity SASH.

‘They go out and build it’

Professor Kiran Trehan said the awards highlighted the impact students continue to have across York.

She said: “Hearing our students speak with such passion, purpose about the difference they’re making in the wider community was inspiring and humbling.”

“The extraordinary hours they give, and the lives they touch in return, are a testament to a generation that doesn’t just imagine a better world, they go out and build it.”

The awards ceremony took place at Merchant Taylors’ Hall and was hosted by Professor Matt Matravers and Elly Fiorentini.

Councillor Margaret Wells also attended the event to thank students for their contribution to the local community.

‘Immensely proud of the contribution our students make’

The university said more students are now getting involved in community projects through academic modules as well as extracurricular volunteering.

More than 700 students took part in Community Engaged Learning projects this year, working with dozens of charities and organisations across York and the wider region.

Professor Matt Matravers, Chair of the University’s Community Volunteering Committee, said student volunteering had become an important part of the university’s relationship with the city.

He said: “University of York students have an impressive and longstanding tradition of volunteering and participating in community engaged activities and we are delighted by the numbers of students that continue to give their time to support the wider community.”

“The University is, as always, immensely proud of the contribution our students make to the City of York and beyond.”

Featured image via Instagram @uoyswapdontshop

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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