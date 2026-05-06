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New free speech complaints system to be introduced at universities in York

Staff will be able to take free speech complaints directly to regulators

Shannon Downing | News
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A new freedom of speech complaints system is set to be introduced across English universities from the next academic year, including at the University of York and York St John University.

Under the plans, academics and university staff will be able to take complaints straight to the Office for Students (OfS), rather than relying entirely on internal university procedures.

The changes form part of wider free speech laws introduced in August 2025, aimed at strengthening protections for academic freedom on campus.

What’s changing?

The new system will allow university staff to raise concerns with the higher education regulator if they believe their freedom of speech has not been protected.

Initially, the OfS will be able to:

  • review how universities handle complaints
  • require changes to processes
  • order compensation for affected individuals

From April 2027, universities could face fines of up to £500,000 or two per cent of their income if they are found to have failed to protect free speech. For larger universities, this could amount to millions in penalties.

What about students?

The new complaints system will not be open to students.

Instead, students will still need to raise concerns through their university first, and then escalate them to an independent adjudicator if needed.

This means the changes will primarily affect academic staff and employees, rather than the wider student body.

Why is this being introduced?

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the changes are needed to tackle what she described as a growing issue on campuses.

She said: “freedom of speech is the foundation of every university’s success,” but added that there had been too many cases contributing to “an unacceptable culture of fear”.

The government argues that clearer routes for complaints will help ensure universities are held accountable. However, the plans have prompted mixed reactions across the higher education sector.

Universities UK said it was important the new powers were used “fairly, transparently and proportionately”.

Others have warned that balancing free speech with preventing harassment and hate speech remains complicated.

Professor Malcom Press, vice chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University, said universities face “finely balanced decisions” when managing these issues.

The complaints system is part of a broader push to strengthen free speech protections across UK universities.

While universities have needed to uphold free expression before, these new measures introduce clearer enforcement and significantly higher stakes.

Featured image via Google Maps

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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