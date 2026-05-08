HERE’S WHOSE ACTUALLY PLAYING AT OUR SUMMER BALL

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The University of York Student Union has officially announced its official line-up for the Summer Ball 2026.

Very much in tradition, many of us have been left asking, “Who is that again?”.

So, if you were like me the other morning and had to pull out Chat GPT to find out exactly what these acts are famous for, don’t worry, I’ve done the leg work and made you the complete run down of whose who and where you might recognise them from.

While I will prefix this by saying, the Summer Ball is not Glastonbury (despite what the ticket prices may suggest) and nothing is EVER going to top Charli XCX in 2017. However, all things considered the SU hasn’t actually done bad this year.

MARCEL

This one shook me, and might just make the price worth it. The one and only Marcel from Love Island will be livening up our night, possibly as a DJ? Beware girls, after his two seasons of Love Island, it seems he is still on the hunt for the one, but I’m pretty sure he’s nearly double our age, which probs wont deter some of you xo

Lucy Spraggan

For those of us who weren’t X-Factor superfans growing up (can’t say I relate), you may not be familiar with this years headliner Lucy Spraggan.

Spraggan soared to fame following her appearance in the 2012 season of the X-Factor. The singer-songwriter captured attention with her audition, where she played her original song “Last Night” which, well, pretty much encapsulates the university student experience.

She became the first ever X-Factor contestant to score a Top 40 Single and Album before the live shows aired, putting her down in X-Factor history.

In the words of Spraggan, if you can’t remember the Summer Ball, you can blame it on the vodka.

Big Narstie

The next in the line up is Big Narstie, who is is known for pretty much everything. The British author, rapper, singer, songwriter, comedian and television presenter has been a predominate figure in the UK grime scene since the 2000s.

Outside of grime, Big Narstie is also known for his BAFTA nominated show “The Big Narstie Show”.

Kate Butch

Butch is known for competing in the fifth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World, making her a household name for anyone who is a fan of Drag Race.

A self proclaimed “menace to society”, Butch is also an experienced stand-up comedian, having appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2023.

Sweet and Sour

The Student Union’s answer to Sabrina Carpenter’s already infamous Coachella headline performance last month, is the Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo tribute act.

The act promises the best song’s to the two Queens of pop.