Danny reveals where he and Bec stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

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It was an explosive end to MAFS Australia for Bec and Danny, who split up when he brutally dumped her at the final vows. She then kicked off at the reunion dinner party after finding out he’d been innocently messaging Steph days later, but where do they stand now?

The experiment finished filming in November 2025, so it’s now been six months since the show ended. Are they archenemies? Or do they still speak? Well, you’ll be very surprised to hear that Bec and Danny are actually civil! Sort of.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in April, Danny said he recently texted Bec to apologise once again. “We texted the other day after the Stan show. I saw her on Stan and I texted her afterwards apologising again. She sent me a nice message back and that was it,” he said.

Danny was then asked if they will ever be friends and he said: “If Bec came to me and apologised for lying about me, I’d be friends with her because I don’t hold a grudge. But we actually spoke about that on Stan the other day and I said, ‘I’d love to be friends with Bec’. And she sort of shut the door in my face, which that’s up to her. I’d be friends with her. I would be.”

So, it doesn’t sound like Bec’s willing to be pals with her TV ex, but at least they can be in the same room as each other without blowing up. Bec actually has a new boyfriend now after the experiment and he’s a male escort, so she’s left Danny well and truly in the past. As for Danny? He’s still single right now.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine