The Tab

Danny reveals where he and Bec stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

I’m actually shocked

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It was an explosive end to MAFS Australia for Bec and Danny, who split up when he brutally dumped her at the final vows. She then kicked off at the reunion dinner party after finding out he’d been innocently messaging Steph days later, but where do they stand now?

The experiment finished filming in November 2025, so it’s now been six months since the show ended. Are they archenemies? Or do they still speak? Well, you’ll be very surprised to hear that Bec and Danny are actually civil! Sort of.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in April, Danny said he recently texted Bec to apologise once again. “We texted the other day after the Stan show. I saw her on Stan and I texted her afterwards apologising again. She sent me a nice message back and that was it,” he said. 

Credit: Channel Nine

Danny was then asked if they will ever be friends and he said: “If Bec came to me and apologised for lying about me, I’d be friends with her because I don’t hold a grudge. But we actually spoke about that on Stan the other day and I said, ‘I’d love to be friends with Bec’. And she sort of shut the door in my face, which that’s up to her. I’d be friends with her. I would be.”

So, it doesn’t sound like Bec’s willing to be pals with her TV ex, but at least they can be in the same room as each other without blowing up. Bec actually has a new boyfriend now after the experiment and he’s a male escort, so she’s left Danny well and truly in the past. As for Danny? He’s still single right now.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

MAFS Australia villains Adrian and Danny

MAFS’ Danny jokes about ‘gaslighting women’ as he sets up dating event with fellow villain Adrian

MAFS USA is coming to E4, and a bride falls pregnant just weeks into the experiment

Steven reveals where he and Rachel stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

Latest

Danny reveals where he and Bec stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

Ellissa Bain

I’m actually shocked

They’re going strong, and Filip and Stella have shared a huge life update after MAFS

Ellissa Bain

It’s big news!

Three The Boys main actors aren’t happy about season five’s story, as creator defends choices

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Things seem messy behind the scenes

David and Alissa *did* chat with experts at reunion commitment ceremony – MAFS ‘chose not to air it’

Hayley Soen

‘It was the first time we saw the real Alissa’

MAFS Australia 2026 cast members with new partners

Ouch! The seven MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who already have new partners

Hayley Soen

Experts, who?

MAFS’ Danny Hewitt apologises for ‘repulsive’ unseen comments about female co-stars

Esther Knowles

Even his own mum was disgusted

University of South Wales faces inquiry calls over ‘toxic work culture’ claims

Emily Armitage

More than 12 staff members made claims of bullying and harassment

James Charles

Dear James Charles, as you tell laid-off worker to ‘get a job’ here are stories of those helplessly trying

Hayley Soen

‘Welcome to the real world’ he said, when he clearly has no idea what the real world looks like

Here’s what Rachel is doing now after leaving MAFS Australia with her head held high

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t need someone who will only make her a priority ‘next winter’

The Boys’ actor speaks out after surprise death, as viewers call it ‘underwhelming’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I was not ready

The 17 Durham college bar crawl: An ultimate (tried and tested) guide

Jasmine Davey

The route, timings, and helpful insight to ensure that your bar crawl goes as smoothly as possible

The best day trips from Durham: Your ultimate summer term escape guide

Luisa Aarhuus

On the off chance you’re bored during summer term, here are some elite escapes from the Durham bubble

The ultimate guide to summer cooking in Cardiff on a student budget

Marion Adeniyi

The best ways to fuel up this summer

Frozen face frenzy: Botox in Hollywood is ruining films, and we need to talk about it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What’s an actor who can’t frown?

I’ve always wondered, so here’s what that tiny pocket in a pair of jeans is actually for

Ellissa Bain

It’s not for coins

Only a third of Welsh teenagers are going to university. Why?

Andrea Inte

Young people are opting for more practicals routes into the workplace

King’s College London and Cranfield University to merge in bid to create ‘global university’

Isabella Zbucki

The merger will come into place from August 2027

Lancaster’s aspiring business owners can apply for £5,000 business award

Grace Chesworth

Business owners have one month to apply

Controversial streamer Chud The Builder charged with attempted murder after violent incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He streamed right after the shooting

Here’s everything you need to know about sunset screenings at Williamson Park

Zoe Lavender

From the 16th to the 24th of May, The Dukes is hosting an outdoor cinema experience at The Dell