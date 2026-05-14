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David and Alissa *did* chat with experts at reunion commitment ceremony – MAFS ‘chose not to air it’

‘It was the first time we saw the real Alissa’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Most of us have been on tenterhooks, waiting to see what finally goes down between David and Alissa during their final commitment ceremony sit down with the experts at the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion. But, it never happened.

The couple definitely had a lot to unpack. David walked out during their final vows, finally saying he was done listening to Alissa, and then she demanded an apology at the reunion dinner party. He stuck to his guns, and so did she.

It was set to be quite explosive when the couple were forced to unpack where it all went wrong with the experts. David and Alissa were in the room at the reunion commitment ceremony for MAFS Australia 2026, but seemingly never got the call-up.

Alissa at the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion commitment ceremony

via E4

It turns out David and Alissa did chat with the experts at reunion commitment ceremony

After the show aired in Australia, people on Reddit jumped to question why we didn’t see a final couch session with David and Alissa. People aimed their questions at 2026 groom Joel, who has been active in the subreddits, and obviously, was there in the room during filming.

“Hi Joel, I’ve seen u on Reddit – can I ask u a question?,” one person said. “Although not televised, did Alissa and David speak to the experts on the couch at the final ceremony? And did they rip her a new one????” Another person said: “Very strange production choice! Nobody asked for that! Everyone wanted closure on Alissa and David.”

Joel then confirmed there was a sit-down with the couple, but the show “chose not to air it”. The groom said: “Yes. They got on the couch and that was the first time I saw the real Alissa. I was shocked and disgusted how she treated David. Duno why they chose not to air it. I also can’t really remember what the experts said, probably knowing them they let the woman get off with a slap on the wrist.”

He later added: “The real Alissa was the one you saw at the final dinner party basically tell Dave ‘Ew get away from me’ after he begged for her love.”

Joel also hinted further about what was shown. When another commenter said they thought Alissa had come across “b*tchy” on the show, he replied: “Exactly. This bloke gets it.”

Well, if you wanted some closure on Alissa and David, they will be featured on the two spinoff reunion shows, that are also airing this week.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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