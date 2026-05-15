Spotify has changed its logo to a fun disco ball, and the reason why is super cute

3 hours ago

You might have seen that Spotify has just changed its logo to be a fun green, glittery disco ball. It’s giving Friday party mode: On.

Unfortunately, the new app icon is only temporary, but for now we can enjoy the fun of it. The app has changed its logo to celebrate its 20th anniversary. So, the disco ball is like a cute happy birthday party message for users.

The reviews of the new Spotify logo – yes these are a thing – have been mixed. One person on Reddit said: “It’s ugly but I like it. Everything is so perfectly sterile and over-considered lately. Give me weird vibes and feelings any day over cold data-driven design insights.” Another simply said: “The new Spotify logo is horse sh*t.”

A further said: “Spotify updated their logo today. If it’s only temporary for the 20th anniversary, acceptable. If it’s permanent, absolutely not for me.” Ok, well, I think it’s fun.

Spotify updated their logo today.

If it’s only temporary for the 20th anniversary, acceptable. If it’s permanent, absolutely not for me https://t.co/CcXSLMQsD1 — shihograph (@shihograph) May 15, 2026

The Spotify anniversary comes with loads of new features as well as the new logo

To celebrate the birthday milestone, Spotify has kick-started 20 days of new user data drops. The logo isn’t the only thing that’s new.

There’s also the Party of the Year(s) feature, which lets you see all kinds of stats about your listening history. It includes your most-streamed artist ever, and is a bit like a Spotify Wrapped, but for all time not just the past year. It’s actually the best thing the app has launched in years.

Party of the Year(s) tells you when your first day on Spotify was, the total number of unique songs you’ve listened to, the first song you ever streamed and your all-important most-streamed artist of all time. To top it all off, you also get an all-time top songs playlist, which includes your top 120 tracks and shows the number of times you’ve played all of them.

Happy birthday, Spotify!

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