An update on where all the exes featured in Worst Ex Ever season two are now

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I’ll be real with you now, season two of Worst Ex Ever on Netflix told some of the most horrific stories the series has ever covered. There are so many unpredictable twists and turns in each case, and the stories are all heartbreaking for those at the core of them.

It might feel like a small amount of justice to know that the cases the show highlights all end with the perpetuator being in prison. Which is probably why their survivors feel comfortable enough to speak out. But being in prison doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to say about them.

There are still new updates on the lives of those who committed the sickening crimes featured in the show. Here’s a rundown of where all of the exes featured in season two of Worst Ex Ever on Netflix are now.

Wade Wilson

Wade Wilson shockingly murdered two women in one day, and was then sentenced to death.

On October 7th 2019, Wilson attacked Kristine Melton, a 35-year-old he met at a bar. He had accompanied her home with a friend, and when the friend left, and while Kristine was sleeping, he strangled her. Later the same day, he attacked 43-year-old Diane Ruiz. He lured her into a car he had stolen from Kristine Melton, and then strangled her and drove the car over her multiple times.

He is currently being held on death row in Florida. He is homed at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, which houses the state’s male death row inmates. He lives under strict rules, including spending most of his day in his cell, and having very limited contact with the outside world.

Right now, he is desperately trying to overturn his conviction. Due to his many appeals, the death of Wade Wilson is by no means imminent. His execution date is yet to be scheduled.

Geoffrey Paschel

School teacher Kristen Wilson met Geoffrey Paschel on a dating site. At first, everything seemed great. But, her partner was keeping many, many secrets.

He had already been married four times, and had many past encounters with the law. There had also been allegations of violence from his previous partners, which Kristen had no idea about. He claimed the other women had exaggerated everything, until Kristen experienced the abuse herself.

Despite all of this, Geoffrey Paschel appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in 2020. He dated a Russian woman called Varya Malina, and this was all while engaged to Kristen. Two years later, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole following the domestic abuse case with his ex-fiancée, Kristen.

Today, Varya Malina is still with Paschel, and has given an update on his life now. She explained that she visits Paschel in prison a lot and they like to “make plans” for the future. “I’m pretty sure these plans will come true sooner than you think they will,” she said.

She explained Geoffrey is currently in Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Tennessee, which is a private prison. She said his life there is “horrifying” and the prison is understaffed. “Every day I am scared for his life,” she said.

Paschel has a job in prison – he works in prisoner intake, which includes helping out with checking in any new inmates. “Despite everything, he tries to stay positive,” Varya added.

Joyce Pelzer

Episode three of the show was told by Katie Long, who found out her partner Joyce had a murderous past. Joyce Pelzer was convicted of killing both her ex-girlfriend, Shawndell McLeod, in 2011, and later her wife, Rosalyn Lewis, in 2018.

Pelzer was arrested in connection with Rosalyn’s death shortly after it happened, and was charged with murder. In 2021, Pelzer admitted to her involvement in what happened to Rosalyn, and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Two years later, in December 2023, Pelzer was further convicted of murder and felony murder for the kidnapping and death of Shawndell. She was again sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Pelzer is 50 now, and still in prison. There are no reports of her ever having appealed her sentences.

Joseph Scott Freeman

Joseph Scott Freeman was abusive towards his partner, Karen Kummerer. They had broken up, but he continued to harass and call her, before he broke into her car and threatened her with a knife. She then filed a restraining order.

But it wasn’t enough. Just two weeks later, he hid in the trunk of her car, and kidnapped her at knifepoint. After the terrifying ordeal for Karen, Freeman was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, kidnapping with a weapon, violation of an injunction against domestic violence and violation of probation. In 2007, he was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on all charges.

At the end of the episode on Worst Ex Ever, it was revealed that in 2025, Joseph Scott Freeman has died in prison. He had served 18 years of his sentence. His cause of death has never been reported on.

Worst Ex Ever is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.