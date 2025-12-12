Influencer on Tarte brand trip brutally slammed for ‘out-of-touch’ behaviour after missing flight

4 hours ago

An influencer on a luxury Tarte Cosmetics brand trip has come under fire online after sharing a video about missing her flight, and hoping an entire plane might be delayed so she could catch up with her friends.

The influencer explained in a vlog-style clip that everyone on the trip was flying to Miami before catching two private-charter planes to Turks and Caicos. However, she missed her initial flight after taking extra time to scrub off fake tan, leaving her travelling alone while the rest of the group continued ahead.

She then added that the team was “trying to see if they could push one of the planes back an hour and a half” so she might still make it in time to fly with the others. Although she said she didn’t expect it, she admitted it was her “hope and dream”.

But viewers were not impressed, and the comment section quickly turned brutal

Many people said the whole thing felt incredibly out of touch, especially considering the brand-funded nature of the trip. One person wrote, “Being late is a level of disrespect,” while another said, “Missing a free flight for a free trip is wild!”

Others slammed the idea of delaying an entire plane because of one person’s preventable mistake. “Push a whole plane back because you were late? That’s terrible,” one comment read. Another added: “People need to learn time management. You’re an adult.”

The backlash didn’t stop there. Several viewers pointed out that Tarte trips have already faced controversy for feeling exclusive, excessive, and disconnected from everyday life, so posting live updates about avoidable mishaps probably wasn’t the best move.

“Girl, what? This is so out of touch,” one follower said, while another admitted they were considering unfollowing altogether.

