The Tab
Queen

14 videos of New York subway’s resident lip sync queen, who fully pretends to have Adele’s voice

Kind of obsessed with this delusional icon

Kieran Galpin | News

A currently unidentified New Yorker has become an urban legend of sorts, and while we know few details about her as a person, her lip-syncing of Adele songs has become legendary on the subway.

While London’s tube system is iconic – or infamous, depending on who you ask – New York City’s subway is another beast entirely. Between bizarre public appearances, hauntings, and people flogging kittens to commuters, there are more than enough instances to suggest the subway system is more than a series of tunnels and stations. It’s its own ecosystem; some Upside Down-like dimension where literally anything can happen.

Case in point, New York’s resident Adele impersonator. We know precisely zero details about the mysterious queen, and yet, she pops up every few weeks in various viral TikToks. Now, after months of sightings across the city, we have a short film that sparks more questions than answers. Take a look, and leave a tip.

Her microphone seems to be plugged into a suitcase?!

@madelinexoxo3

found her omg the fake adele singer #fyp #adele #nyc #subway

♬ original sound – madelinexoxo

Throughout many of the videos, which are almost always the unidentified icon singing Adele, her microphone is seemingly plugged into a suitcase as a speaker plays the song straight from a streaming app.

This girl was a fan before witnessing it herself

@katenalon

Yes Adele!! She was iconic tho #adele #subway #timesquare

♬ original sound – Kate Nalon

We don’t know her name, but at this point, the Adele impersonator on the New York subway is basically a celebrity – or mythological creature. If you see her, you simply have to document the sighting.

Omg, is she actually singing in this clip?

@gammawashere

she’s been at it all day #nyc #nycsubway #nyclife #adele #singingcover #comedy #subway #fyp #explore

♬ original sound – GAMMA

Every now and again, there comes a video where she seems to have found the volume button on her microphone. Though Adele’s instantly recognisable voice is still the most prominent, there’s a whisper of the lip syncer’s breaking through.

Most Read

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speaks out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

She’ll be selling out stadiums in no time

@millyywap

But she has good intentions and the hiiighEest hopes #nycsubway #streetperformer #adele #trainstation #newyorkcity

♬ original sound – Milly Wap

In this video, which was taken earlier this month, fake Adele had amassed a crowd in the New York subway station. Most people were recording, but I’m assuming it wasn’t because of the stellar vocals.

Even celebs have spotted her

@jansportnyc12

can’t believe I finally saw the subway singer who literally just lip syncs to the artist voices!! this is one of my favorite songs too! #whatavoice #dragiseverywhere #adele

♬ original sound – Jan Sport

When RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jan Sport spotted the queen, a lot of people questioned what the difference was between doing drag and lip syncing in the subway station.

She’s coming for your gig, Jan!

Adele isn’t the only star in her repertoire

@curly.travel.magic

I was at Times Square the other day and this lady had a happy group of people singing her Christian song with her. Now I just saw another video of her perfectly lip syncing to Adele as well. I got punked! I guess she is a good ‘performer’ 🤓😅 #timessquare #lipsync #subwayperformer #subwaysinger #performance

♬ original sound – Curly Travel Magic

She does mix up her tracks every so often, and New Yorkers have spotted her singing Christian music to the masses. The second coming, perhaps?

‘Heard Adele and knew exactly who to ask for’

@rachelannspams815

yes I did stand and watch for 10 minutes #nycsubway #adele #lipsync #subwaysinger #adelecover

♬ original sound – rachel

See, branding and consistency work!

You can literally see the music app open on her phone

@ipreferphyu

#nyc #nycsubway #nycsubwaymoments #adele #lipsync

♬ original sound – Ipreferphyu

Look, I appreciate the dedication to the bit.

This woman claimed it sounded real…

@talyrooney

I was literally starstruck 😭😭😭 #adele #lipsyncgirl #nycsubway #fyp

♬ original sound – taly

If the entirety of TikTok can tell it’s fake via a recording, I refuse to believe it’s convincing in person. Like, all you hear is Adele.

Have Adele and the New York subway girly been seen together?

@mumizuumi

she’s so talented 😿🫶#adele #easyonme #nycsubway #timessquare #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – ℳ

All I’m saying is, have we ever seen them in a room together?

‘My statue of liberty’

@kaylani_4

No bc idk if it’s a bit anymore she’s a legend #subway #subwayAdele #subwaysinger #ny #nyc

♬ original sound – Kaylani_4

New Yorkers are actually star-struck when they come upon her in the subway, and I’m not massively surprised. She doesn’t have a single station she stays at, so her random pop-ups are that much more special.

This video is from MONTHS ago

@vinceofalltrades

OMGG I finally found the viral subway lipsync lady! please dont bully her, shes here to make business @AdeleOfficial #subway #lipsynclady #lipsync #lipsyncgirl #nyc #newyork

♬ original sound – ✨️VinceOfAllTrades✨️

Most of the videos are just New Yorkers randomly coming across her and positively losing their minds. I’m hoping she goes international.

I swear she’s actually singing in this video

@adventuresofvictoria

The viral subway singer Set Fire to the Rain tonight in NYC! I’ve seen her all over my FYP and there was a crowd of people hoping she’d sing Adele #nyc #subway #subwaysinger #adele #setfiretotherain #newyork

♬ original sound – Victoria

Again, there seem to be a few notes where her own voice breaks through Adele’s. I’m assuming she can’t sing because of the lip syncing, but imagine if she had a cracking voice.

She adores this one red dress

@plutoandjohn

adele’s been a little too silent since she’s been on the scene… #nyc #subway

♬ original sound – John

Though she has been seen belting Adele in a range of outfits, the New York subway queen seems to be addicted to this one red flowery dress. No shade, it’s pretty.

Last one, I promise

@hwkmyc

U can clearly see the music app she got playing the song

♬ original sound – hwkmyc

There are literally hundreds of videos like these on TikTok, and just on the off chance the mysterious singer is reading this, I have a few burning questions:

  • How much money have you made from your subway busking?
  • Is Adele your fav artist for a reason, or is that the only album you’ve got downloaded?
  • Where did you get the red dress from? I’ve seen it so much that I fear I’ve been influenced
  • Do you take requests?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Music TikTok US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News

Read Next

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

Here’s what that red person icon means on TikTok, which appears next to usernames

Paige

A sad update on Paige Niemann, the influencer Ariana Grande called ‘bizarre’ for impersonating her

Latest
University of South Wales, Cardiff campus

‘Beautiful soul’ University of South Wales student’s body found in park by fellow students

Lucy McLaughlin

Fakhar Zaman was a 29-year-old international student

Influencer slammed Tarte brand trip

Influencer on Tarte brand trip brutally slammed for ‘out-of-touch’ behaviour after missing flight

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People need to learn time management’

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for over a decade, here are the most iconic feud moments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I wouldn’t want him as an enemy

Fortnite controversial skins

The extremely controversial Fortnite skins and why some of them can never return

Harrison Brocklehurst

Rue was only in the Item Shop twice and has never been seen again

It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

Ellissa Bain

One of these will fill that gap

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

He’s switched the green paint for a new costume

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Suchismita Ghosh

He worked with Diddy and Cassie for eight years

What Ariana Grande herself has actually said about her change in appearance over the years

Hayley Soen

‘I transformed my whole look’ 

stranger things dr brenner

Woah, Dr Brenner in Stranger Things had a huge backstory, but we were robbed of seeing it

Claudia Cox

We were meant to learn more about his past at Hawkins Lab

Stranger Things writers tweet confirm ending

This Stranger Things writers’ tweet from season three might actually confirm how the show ends

Suchismita Ghosh

This makes so much sense

University of South Wales, Cardiff campus

‘Beautiful soul’ University of South Wales student’s body found in park by fellow students

Lucy McLaughlin

Fakhar Zaman was a 29-year-old international student

Influencer slammed Tarte brand trip

Influencer on Tarte brand trip brutally slammed for ‘out-of-touch’ behaviour after missing flight

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People need to learn time management’

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for over a decade, here are the most iconic feud moments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I wouldn’t want him as an enemy

Fortnite controversial skins

The extremely controversial Fortnite skins and why some of them can never return

Harrison Brocklehurst

Rue was only in the Item Shop twice and has never been seen again

It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

Ellissa Bain

One of these will fill that gap

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

He’s switched the green paint for a new costume

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Suchismita Ghosh

He worked with Diddy and Cassie for eight years

What Ariana Grande herself has actually said about her change in appearance over the years

Hayley Soen

‘I transformed my whole look’ 

stranger things dr brenner

Woah, Dr Brenner in Stranger Things had a huge backstory, but we were robbed of seeing it

Claudia Cox

We were meant to learn more about his past at Hawkins Lab

Stranger Things writers tweet confirm ending

This Stranger Things writers’ tweet from season three might actually confirm how the show ends

Suchismita Ghosh

This makes so much sense