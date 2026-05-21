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Mackenzie Shirilla complains about life in prison in newly released call after The Crash

‘I don’t need to be rehabilitated’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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A jail phone call between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mum, Natalie, has been released after Netflix’s The Crash brought the case back to public attention.

In 2023, Mackenzie Shirilla was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for the murder of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. The entire case is the focus of The Crash, Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary. Members of Mackenzie’s family, her friends and some of the loved ones of the victims are interviewed, as well as the first interview with Mackenzie from prison.

There’s a new phone call between Mackenzie and her mum

Since the documentary was released, some prison calls between Mackenzie and her parents have been made public that weren’t included in the film. One call, recently accessed by People, is between Natalie Shirilla and her daughter. There’s no date on the phone call, but it was reportedly from the Cuyahoga County Jail right after her conviction.

via Netflix/NBC

The two talk about resources available at the prison, like educational programs and visiting hours for loved ones.

“I like how they try to make it, like, enjoyable there,” Mackenzie said. “Like, I don’t even like, I don’t want to enjoy life there, but, like, it’s just sad. Like, I don’t know.”

When her mum reminds her that prison is for rehabilitation, Mackenzie denies that she needs it.

“See, that’s how jail is supposed to rehabilitate people, but I don’t need to be rehabilitated,” the then 18-year-old said. “Like I don’t know that.”

“Not you, but people who have been convicted of crimes like actual criminals,” Natalie added.

Mackenzie then started worrying about life after prison, and how she may be “too old” to start a family. Mackenzie is actively appealing her conviction, and in the documentary, she blames her POTS for the crash.

“I feel like I want to live off the grid, like, and I’m just — I’m just I’m thinking about like how I’m just gonna be like old when I get out of jail and like, I don’t know, like I’m not gonna be able to have kids or like a family and sh– like that,” she says in the call.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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