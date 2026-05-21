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What your phone *actually* does when it’s in low power mode, because honestly who knew

Not me x

Hayley Soen | Trends
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I recently saw a viral tweet talking about putting your phone into low power mode, and it made me come to the quick realisation that I have no idea what that function actually does. Am I alone?

The tweet effectively said when your phone battery is red you feel all sorts of dread, but when it’s yellow – in low power mode – you suddenly feel so much better, despite not actually really knowing what you just did. So, what does low power mode do for your phone?

Right, here’s what actually changes on your phone when it’s in low power mode

You get a notification to turn on low power mode automatically when your phone hits 20 per cent battery life, or you can manually turn it on at any time under the “battery” section of your settings.

The main function of low power mode is quite obvious: To prolong your phone’s battery life. But to do so, it makes a few changes to what’s going on in the background, when you turn this function on.

According to the official Apple Support website, low power mode reduces the amount of power that your device uses by affecting certain features, such as:

  • When video streaming and large downloads are happening, 5G does not turn off on iPhone 12 and 13 models. Otherwise, 5G turns off on most devices

  • Auto-Lock defaults to 30 seconds (your phone is put to sleep after 30 seconds of screen inactivity)

  • Display brightness is reduced

  • Display refresh rate is limited up to 60 Hz on iPhone and iPad models with ProMotion display

  • Some visual effects turn off, such as wallpaper perspective

  • iCloud Photos is temporarily paused

  • Automatic downloads are turned off

  • Email fetch is turned off

  • Background app refresh is turned off

You learn something new every day!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Apple iPhone Technology Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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