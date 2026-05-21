What your phone *actually* does when it’s in low power mode, because honestly who knew

6 hours ago

I recently saw a viral tweet talking about putting your phone into low power mode, and it made me come to the quick realisation that I have no idea what that function actually does. Am I alone?

The tweet effectively said when your phone battery is red you feel all sorts of dread, but when it’s yellow – in low power mode – you suddenly feel so much better, despite not actually really knowing what you just did. So, what does low power mode do for your phone?

Right, here’s what actually changes on your phone when it’s in low power mode

You get a notification to turn on low power mode automatically when your phone hits 20 per cent battery life, or you can manually turn it on at any time under the “battery” section of your settings.

The main function of low power mode is quite obvious: To prolong your phone’s battery life. But to do so, it makes a few changes to what’s going on in the background, when you turn this function on.

According to the official Apple Support website, low power mode reduces the amount of power that your device uses by affecting certain features, such as:

When video streaming and large downloads are happening, 5G does not turn off on iPhone 12 and 13 models. Otherwise, 5G turns off on most devices

Auto-Lock defaults to 30 seconds (your phone is put to sleep after 30 seconds of screen inactivity)

Display brightness is reduced

Display refresh rate is limited up to 60 Hz on iPhone and iPad models with ProMotion display

Some visual effects turn off, such as wallpaper perspective

iCloud Photos is temporarily paused

Automatic downloads are turned off

Email fetch is turned off

Background app refresh is turned off

You learn something new every day!

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