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Tributes to aspiring midwife who died in Manchester crash weeks before her 18th birthday

Erica De Sousa Correia has been described as ‘the kindest person’ who ‘loved to dance, sing and spend time in Portugal with her family’

Jessica Berry | News
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An aspiring midwife from Bolton has died in a car crash weeks before her 18th birthday.

Erica De Sousa Correia was critically injured after a collision on Walker Fold Road on May 5th.

She later died in hospital on May 19th.

via SWNS

A 17-year-old-boy, who cannot be named, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A heartbreaking tribute from her family describes Erica as “the baby of our very close family”.

“Erica’s happiness was contagious. She loved to dance and sing and loved spending time in Portugal with her family.

“Erica wanted to become a midwife as she loved children and also studied travel and tourism. She was incredibly intelligent and studied hard and got good grades in school. Erica was due to celebrate her 18th birthday on June 1st and was looking forward to having a party to celebrate her special day. Erica even had her outfit planned for her birthday.”

via SWNS

They said she “was the kindest person and would call us if she saw a homeless person so we could give money to help.”

“Our family cannot put into words our tragic loss and how much we will miss her. Please respect our privacy at this very distressing time.”

Greater Manchester Police is continuing to support Erica’s family, and chiefs have confirmed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been launched.

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access the 24 hour campus support and security control room on 0161 306 9966 or via email: [email protected].

For further mental health support and information, Mind provides helpful resources at mind.org.uk, and Shout offers 24/7 text support by texting SHOUT to 85258. If you are in immediate danger or need urgent help, please call 999.

You can also contact Samaritans at any time on 116 123 for free, confidential support, or text SHOUT to 85258 to speak to a trained crisis volunteer 24/7. If you are in immediate danger or need urgent help, please call 999. Immediate help is also available via the SafeZone app. 

Featured image via SWNS

Jessica Berry | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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