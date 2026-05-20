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Here’s whether you can rewatch Instagram Instants, and how long they really last

It’s still so confusing

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Instagram is slowly rolling out Instants to more and more accounts, so can you rewatch them? And how long do they last? Let’s answer the questions everyone needs to know.

The new feature launched to loads of accounts last week and is described as a “new way to share in the moment” with “spontaneous, unfiltered photos”.

Basically, it’s like sending a Snapchat. You can choose whether to share it with just your Close Friends or everyone that follows you, and they can open it. But here are the nitty-gritty details.

Right, so can you rewatch Instagram Instants?

No, you can’t rewatch Instagram Instants. That’s the whole point of them. They can only be viewed once, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. They can never be seen again.

“We want to make it easier to share in the moment with friends — so we’re introducing Instants, a new way to share casual, everyday photos that disappear after your friends view them,” Instagram said. “We want to make it easier to share in the moment with friends — so we’re introducing Instants, a new way to share casual, everyday photos that disappear after your friends view them.”

They cleverly can’t even be screenshotted either. So when they’re gone, they really are gone forever.

And how long do Instagram Instants really last?

When someone shares an Instant, it can be viewed for 24 hours. Then, it disappears. Instagram said: “Instants you share will show up as a stack of photos in the bottom right corner of your friends’ inboxes, and disappear after viewed, and can’t be seen after 24 hours.”

After disappearing, Instants will then be saved in your archive for up to a year and they can be reshared to your Stories as a nice recap post. To do this, just tap “create recap” in your archive.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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