Here’s what that viral ‘hallelujah’ trend means on TikTok because I can’t escape it

4 hours ago

You can’t scroll on TikTok for two seconds without seeing that new Justin Bieber “hallelujah” trend right now, because it’s absolutely everywhere, but what does it mean?

It has surfaced after Justin Bieber’s iconic Coachella performance and is set to his track Everything Hallelujah, which comes from the singer’s eighth studio album Swag II.

The song has gone viral on TikTok in the most wholesome way, and it’s definitely one of the most adorable trends of the year so far. Here’s a full explanation if you’re confused.

Here’s what that ‘Hallelujah’ trend actually means on TikTok

The trend is actually really simple. It basically just involves listing things you love in life and putting the word “hallelujah” after it, because that’s what Justin Bieber does in the song.

His track goes like this: “Let’s take a walk, hallelujah/ Sun is out, hallelujah/ I’m kissin’ you, hallelujah/ Dream of you, hallelujah/ Look at you, hallelujah/ I’m lovin’ you, hallelujah/ Everything hallelujah.”

So, people are making their own version with things they adore in life. For example, one video says: “Running era hallelujah. Good makeup day hallelujah. Eight hours of sleep hallelujah. UV 10 hallelujah.”

You can put anything you want. The trend is just all about celebrating the things that make you happy in life and make you want to scream “hallelujah,” like you’re shouting in joy. So sweet!

Bieber is the man of the moment right now after his history-making double Coachella performance, which he reportedly got paid a whopping $10 million for.

It’s the first time he’s performed in years and Bieber is literally taking over the internet after it, with everyone reminiscing over their old Belieber days and his old hits like That Should Be Me and Never Say Never making a comeback.

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Featured image credit: TikTok