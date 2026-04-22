Right, here’s TikTok’s obsession with Tyler Catastrophe explained after Wilbur Soot incident

4 hours ago

If you’re on a similar TikTok algorithm to mine, your entire feed has been taken over by Tyler Catastrophe, a Wilbur Soot and Lovejoy fan who makes jewellery and art. Here’s the whole viral saga, explained.

It all started when the Tyler Catastrophe’s Wilbur Soot ‘crush’ video blew up

Videos of Tyler Catastrophe first started popping up on TikTok and later X a couple of weeks ago. The main video that blew up was a TikTok in which Tyler confessed his crush on Wilbur Soot, a YouTuber and the lead singer of the indie band Lovejoy.

i have been deep into tyler catastrophe gate 😭😭😭😭ts is actually insane behavior👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/JCSkFJOnNQ — stoney || kattdo (@DIRECTI0NER2003) April 12, 2026

“I have had a crush on Will Gold since 2019, when I heard him laugh in the background of someone else’s video”, Tyler said in the video that now has millions of views. “I have a f*cking crush on a guy I have interacted with once, and I don’t even know his sexuality.”

“I have tried so hard to move on to this, to let it go, because I want so badly for this not to cross over into parasocial territory.”

The video was shared and ripped apart by lots of people online, who labelled it as “cringe” and pointed out the allegations of abuse against Wilbur, who admitted to them in an apology he shared in early 2024. People dug up another video of Tyler’s in which he shared his dream of moving from Texas to Brighton, England, where Wilbur lives.

Tyler’s response made things go from bad to worse

Tyler quickly clapped back at those criticising him, which only seemed to make things worse.

“I said I have a crush on a guy in a band, who I do not know, and I have met once,” the 27-year-old clarified. “And because I was not strictly literal, in a video that was meant for entertainment, I have somehow become the target of a week-long ridiculous smear campaign, and frankly, I don’t want to understand.”

As more videos of Tyler’s started going viral, including videos of him defending Wilbur against the abuse allegations, videos of him “auditioning” to be the second vocalist of Lovejoy and just anything people could get their hands on, fake profiles of him started popping up. Tyler called out this behaviour directly in the same video.

“And while part of me knows that it’s probably smart just to hope it dies out, it just keeps getting worse,” he continued.

Tyler Catastrophe’s arts and jewellery are now getting dragged for ‘extortionate’ prices

Things have just continued to escalate – people have found Tyler’s Etsy account, where he posts handmade beaded jewellery he sells for upwards of $879 per necklace. Tyler has defended his prices by saying the time and craftsmanship it takes to make them justify the cost, but that hasn’t stopped people from hyper-analysing every design.

@tylercatastrophe the pink butterflies have been discontinued (can’t find more of the charms at the moment 😅) but the rest are still very much available for non-US orders while I get work on moving out of the US 🙂 ♬ sonido original – Miaa<3

Wilbur has probably seen the TikToks and tweets about Tyler but has chosen not to comment on the situation, which is probably for the best. Although Tyler took a social media break when everything first went viral, he’s slowly been making his way back to it.

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